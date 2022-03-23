Photo gallery Bucky and the band hand John Wiley a birthday surprise
Several members of the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger and invited guests made an early-morning surprise visit to the Madison home of Chancellor Emeritus John Wiley to celebrate Wiley’s 80th birthday on March 23. Wiley led UW–Madison from 2001 to 2008.
"John, I think there's someone at the door. Are you expecting company?"
The former chancellor's wily friends, neighbors and family had kept the surprise under wraps until the doorbell rang.
Bucky pays Wiley a tribute fitting for an eminent Badger on a landmark occasion.
John Wiley and his wife, Tess Arenas, link arms with Bucky Badger to sing “Varsity” with the band.
Wiley shows off a photo made 30 years ago when, as dean of the Graduate School, he dressed as a hippy for his 50th birthday.