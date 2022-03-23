Several members of the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger and invited guests made an early-morning surprise visit to the Madison home of Chancellor Emeritus John Wiley to celebrate Wiley’s 80th birthday on March 23. Wiley led UW–Madison from 2001 to 2008.



1 "John, I think there's someone at the door. Are you expecting company?" Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 The former chancellor's wily friends, neighbors and family had kept the surprise under wraps until the doorbell rang. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Bucky pays Wiley a tribute fitting for an eminent Badger on a landmark occasion. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 John Wiley and his wife, Tess Arenas, link arms with Bucky Badger to sing “Varsity” with the band. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 Wiley shows off a photo made 30 years ago when, as dean of the Graduate School, he dressed as a hippy for his 50th birthday. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Don’t wake the neighbors!

John Wiley’s 80th birthday started off with a bang … and a band … and a badger.