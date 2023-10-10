Be part of something bigger, be a Partner in Giving

Read this message in:

Dear Colleagues,

Each fall, UW–Madison participates in the annual Partners in Giving (PinG) campaign, an expression of the Wisconsin traditions of volunteerism and generosity that are a staple of our campus spirit. Partners in Giving — the State, UW and UW Health Employees Combined Campaign of Dane County — offers us an opportunity to care for our community through charitable giving. Since 1973, the campaign has collectively raised more than $87 million, including almost $2 million last year!

This year, our campaign theme is “Be Part of Something Bigger” — a tribute to the power our charitable contributions can have in the community when we come together. Collectively, our dollars have the ability to make a tremendous difference in the lives of others including our colleagues and neighbors who need our support.

Through this workplace giving campaign, you choose the organization or organizations that will receive your donation, allowing you to direct your donation to the causes you care about most. PinG teams up with 10 umbrella organizations that bring together more than 500 individual charities under one roof. You decide where you wish to make an impact through organizations right here in our local community, or those across the state, nation and world — you choose! For a full list of all participating charities, click here.

The active phase of this year’s campaign runs from Oct. 9 through Nov. 30, but giving is possible and welcome through May 14, 2024. We encourage you to make a pledge online, though contributions by mail are also accepted. Learn more about all of the ways you can give here.

Continuing again this year, you are invited to a series of virtual Charity Lunch and Learns, occurring every Tuesday through the end of the campaign. This is a great opportunity to hear directly from organizations who are making an impact in the community to learn more about the essential services your donations could support.

We are proud to invite you to be part of the collective impact we have through the PinG campaign, but we also know there are many ways Badgers contribute to the community that extend far beyond monetary donations and this campaign. We want to acknowledge and celebrate the many ways our UW–Madison colleagues contribute to the wider community. Whether contributing time and talent to make this campaign possible, giving to causes outside of PinG, or volunteering with the organizations and causes you care about, we thank you for all that you do!

Badgers have long found shared purpose in the Wisconsin Idea — the unwavering belief that our work to improve lives should stretch beyond the boundaries of our campus. Your participation in Partners in Giving is one way to continue that tradition of caring and impact. Through your continued generosity and support, we can all ‘Be Part of Something Bigger!’

Sincerely, Charles Isbell

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration