Baggott: UW employees encouraged to prepare for Thanksgiving recess

The following message was sent to all UW–Madison employees on Nov. 11. It is being translated into multiple languages.

Thank you for all you’ve done to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 this fall – I know it has been challenging and we’re all proud of how UW employees have risen to that challenge. We’ve kept our positivity rate below that of the state and county over many weeks.

But we’re seeing a very concerning increase in cases across the state and in Dane County. Although there is no evidence of transmission in academic and research spaces, the number of infected employees has been rising in recent weeks, typically related to off-campus events or activities.

As a result, we’re encouraging all employees to continue to follow health and safety protocols and exercise caution. This is particularly important as Thanksgiving recess nears.

We strongly recommend you take the following actions:

Strictly limit your close contacts to help control the spread of the virus. This may include avoiding gatherings outside your household and declining holiday invitations.

to help control the spread of the virus. This may include avoiding gatherings outside your household and declining holiday invitations. If you plan on traveling, schedule a COVID-19 test and then severely limit your contact with others until you depart. On-campus appointments are available on weekdays as well as Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22. Note that results may take several days. Additional information about quick test options for Dane County community members is now available.

On-campus appointments are available on weekdays as well as Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22. Note that results may take several days. Additional information about quick test options for Dane County community members is now available. Plan to test again after you return and limit your contact with others until you know the results are negative.

However you choose to spend the holidays, please refer to this guidance and remember to wear a face covering, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands often. Monitor your symptoms and if you aren’t feeling well, stay home and do not travel.

If you need support or someone to talk with, please take advantage of the services through the Employee Assistance Office. Thank you for continuing to do your part to keep our campus community—as well as your family and friends—safe and healthy.

Jake Baggott

Executive Director, University Health Services

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs