Photo gallery Badgers on parade: Scenes from Homecoming 2023
On Friday, University of Wisconsin–Madison students, alumni and fans came together in a sea of red and white to usher in Homecoming weekend. After the traditional State Street parade, the crowd gathered for a Homecoming Block Party at the Memorial Union Terrace.
Members of the Biological Systems Engineering student group hand out candy to crowds of parade attendees.
Acrobats from Head over Wheels roll down State Street.
Miss America and Badger alumna Grace Stanke shows off her UW pride.
Members of the Wild Rumpus Circus entertain the crowd with their antics.
A parade member stops to give candy to UW alum Marissa Price and her family.
Members representing the Engineering Expo cheer as they make their way down State Street.
UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, cheer with the crowd as they ride down State Street in a 1964 Impala convertible.
The UW Spirit Squad kept the mood high into the evening as the parade made its way to Library Mall.
Bucky Badger says hello to some excited parade attendees.
Miss Wisconsin and Badger alum Lila Szyryj conducts an on-camera interview with a local tv station during the parade.
Bucky Badger the UW Spirit Squad lead the parade down State Street to the Homecoming Block Party at the Memorial Union Terrace.
Renee Lu stops on her way to the Homecoming Block Party to show some love for Bucky Badger.
UW alumni Dos Fuertado (left) and Armando Saafir (right), also known as DJay Mando, pump up the crowd gathered on the Memorial Union Terrace for the Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally.
The Periodicals, a band with members from Madison and Milwaukee, gave a performance.
UW Marching Band Director Corey Pompey conducts a performance for the crowd at the Memorial Union Terrace.
All together now, Bucky Badger the UW Marching Band and the Spirit Squad rally the crowd during their block party performance.
Tags: homecoming