Photo gallery Badgers on parade: Scenes from Homecoming 2023

October 7, 2023
In a photo taken at night, an antique fire engine pained red and decorated with decals of Bucky Badger drives down State Street, leading the UW Spirit Squad. The capitol dome shines in the background.

The Bucky Wagon leads the way for the UW Spirit Squad during the Homecoming Parade along State Street. Photo: Bryce Richter

On Friday, University of Wisconsin–Madison students, alumni and fans came together in a sea of red and white to usher in Homecoming weekend. After the traditional State Street parade, the crowd gathered for a Homecoming Block Party at the Memorial Union Terrace.

Dressed in Wisconsin T-shirts and sweatshirts, Four women holding paper grocery bags throw candy to crowds gathered along state street. The women are marching in the Homecoming parade. Behind them is an agriculture-themed float being pulled by a John Deere tractor.

Members of the Biological Systems Engineering student group hand out candy to crowds of parade attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two acrobats, one dressed as a black and white cow, the other in a red tutu, ride a large wheel down the parade route as the crowd cheers them on.

Acrobats from Head over Wheels roll down State Street. Photo By: MK Denton

A woman wearing a tiara, a white Miss America sash and a red dress makes a W sign with her hands as she cheers along with the crowd. She's seated on top of a convertible as it rolls down State Street.

Miss America and Badger alumna Grace Stanke shows off her UW pride. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman wearing a red top and a black skirt waves a red, sparkling ribbon in a circle as she leads a circus troupe down the parade route.

Members of the Wild Rumpus Circus entertain the crowd with their antics. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Facing away from the camera, a woman in a red and white cape hands candy to two young children as adults look on.

A parade member stops to give candy to UW alum Marissa Price and her family. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Among the paraders, two women carry a banner that says Engineering Expo April 20th engineeringexpo.wisc.edu.

Members representing the Engineering Expo cheer as they make their way down State Street. Photo By: MK Denton

Seated on the back of a red, 1964 convertible, Jennifer Mnookin makes a W with her hands as she and Joshua Foa Dienstag smile at the crowd.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, cheer with the crowd as they ride down State Street in a 1964 Impala convertible. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man holds a woman aloft, supporting her feet as she stands above him with her hands in the air waving pompoms.

The UW Spirit Squad kept the mood high into the evening as the parade made its way to Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Bucky Badger moves in to greet young fans who are cheering and smiling as he approaches.

Bucky Badger says hello to some excited parade attendees. Photo By: MK Denton

In a photo taken at night, a TV camera light illuminates Miss Wisconsin as she speaks into a microphone being held by a news reporter. She is wearing a tiara, a white sash and a red dress. She is seated in an open convertible.

Miss Wisconsin and Badger alum Lila Szyryj conducts an on-camera interview with a local tv station during the parade. Photo By: MK Denton

Facing away from the camera, Bucky Badger and the UW Spirit Squad parade down State Street in twilight to celebrate Homecoming.

Bucky Badger the UW Spirit Squad lead the parade down State Street to the Homecoming Block Party at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter

In a photo taken at night, a woman in a white puffy jacket smiles to the camera as she high fives with a poster of Bucky Badger gesturing a high five in return.

Renee Lu stops on her way to the Homecoming Block Party to show some love for Bucky Badger. Photo By: MK Denton

In a photo taken at night, two men stand on stage at a table covered in a red cloth. They're working a DJ setup and interacting with the crowd. Both men are wearing red sashes that say Featured Alum in white text.

UW alumni Dos Fuertado (left) and Armando Saafir (right), also known as DJay Mando, pump up the crowd gathered on the Memorial Union Terrace for the Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally. Photo By: MK Denton

In a photo of a rock band on stage, a woman at a microphone looks to her bandmate as he sings and plays guitar.

The Periodicals, a band with members from Madison and Milwaukee, gave a performance. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Standing amid trumpeters and members of the Sprit Squad, Corey Pompey holds his arms to make an L sign as he conducts the brass section of the UW Marching Band.

UW Marching Band Director Corey Pompey conducts a performance for the crowd at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo By: MK Denton

In a photo taken at night from back stage, Bucky Badger and members of UW's Spirit Squad and Marching Band lean out to the crowd during their performance.

All together now, Bucky Badger the UW Marching Band and the Spirit Squad rally the crowd during their block party performance. Photo By: MK Denton

