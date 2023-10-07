On Friday, University of Wisconsin–Madison students, alumni and fans came together in a sea of red and white to usher in Homecoming weekend. After the traditional State Street parade, the crowd gathered for a Homecoming Block Party at the Memorial Union Terrace.



1 Members of the Biological Systems Engineering student group hand out candy to crowds of parade attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Acrobats from Head over Wheels roll down State Street. Photo By: MK Denton



3 Miss America and Badger alumna Grace Stanke shows off her UW pride. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Members of the Wild Rumpus Circus entertain the crowd with their antics. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 A parade member stops to give candy to UW alum Marissa Price and her family. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Members representing the Engineering Expo cheer as they make their way down State Street. Photo By: MK Denton



7 UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, cheer with the crowd as they ride down State Street in a 1964 Impala convertible. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 The UW Spirit Squad kept the mood high into the evening as the parade made its way to Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Bucky Badger says hello to some excited parade attendees. Photo By: MK Denton



10 Miss Wisconsin and Badger alum Lila Szyryj conducts an on-camera interview with a local tv station during the parade. Photo By: MK Denton



11 Bucky Badger the UW Spirit Squad lead the parade down State Street to the Homecoming Block Party at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Renee Lu stops on her way to the Homecoming Block Party to show some love for Bucky Badger. Photo By: MK Denton



13 UW alumni Dos Fuertado (left) and Armando Saafir (right), also known as DJay Mando, pump up the crowd gathered on the Memorial Union Terrace for the Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally. Photo By: MK Denton



14 The Periodicals, a band with members from Madison and Milwaukee, gave a performance. Photo by: Bryce Richter



15 UW Marching Band Director Corey Pompey conducts a performance for the crowd at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo By: MK Denton