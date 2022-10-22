The ingredients were all there for the perfect University of Wisconsin–Madison Homecoming Parade: an unseasonably warm October night, the musical energy of the UW Marching Band, the imaginative sparkle of the floats, and the smiles and laughter of people crowding State Street. Everyone had a good time on Friday, Oct. 21, including Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, who are taking part in their first Badger Homecoming. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming-week activities sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Wisconsin Union.



1 Bucky and the Spirit Squad rally the crowd. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

2 A sequin-clad stilt walker with Wild Rumpus Circus gives a high five to a spectator. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

3 Members of the U.S. Air Force ROTC UW–Madison Detachment 925 march down State Street. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

4 “Whoooo looovvvess HOT DOGS?” yells a person dressed as a hot dog while waving mustard-colored pompons and riding atop the iconic Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

5 Homecoming parade spectators film the UW Marching Band with their phones as the band plays a final song at the end of State Street during the Homecoming Parade. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

6 UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, wave to the crowd as they participate in their first Badger Homecoming Parade. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

7 Pitches and Notes, a competitive treble a cappella group, won first place at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella finals in New York City earlier this year. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

8 Participants from Recreation and Wellbeing walk alongside their float.. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

9 A performer from Wild Rumpus Circus rides a unicycle. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

10 Members of the UW Dance team perform. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

11 A UW Band member plays the drums as floats and performers travel down State Street before a crowd of spectators. Photo by Taylor Wolfram