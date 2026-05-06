Badgers buckle down for finals

In study pods, on the Terrace, at the libraries and everywhere in between, Badgers are getting ready for the semester’s last hurdle: finals.

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Commencement is in sight for some, and the promise of summer is in the air. But first, Badgers have one more hurdle to clear: finals week. Together and alone, in the libraries and on the Terrace, students are working hard — and taking a few breaks with new furry friends — to finish the semester strong.

Finals prep, but make it a team sport. Undergraduate students Brandon Demuro, David Greenberg, Riley Jacob, Dillon King, Owen Mckinnell, Ainsley Northrop, Matthew Mayer, and Lucas Simone gather in College Library to study for an upcoming statistics exam. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Sophmores Macy Neitzke and Meredith Pansegra practice balancing chemical equations for their final exam in organic chemistry. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Sophomore Jackson Povletich enjoys the Memorial Union Terrace while studying engineering mechanics. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

When in doubt, there’s always space on Library Mall for a study session. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Heads down, students take their final notes of the semester. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison

A calming presence during a busy time, pup Kota provides a welcome distraction. Part of the School of Nursing Wellness Series, Dogs on Call invited students to stop by Cooper Hall and spend time with four-legged visitors. Photo: Xiaomeng Shen / UW–Madison

Freshmen Olivia Chenier, Josie Lund and Ellie Huber take a study break with Lydia, a 4-year-old UW dairy cow, in the Stock Pavillion as part of a finals week event hosted by the UW Research Animal Resources and Compliance department. Olivia Chenier said, “Finals have been stressful, so we figured, why not go pet some cows?” Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Hiram Smith Hall, part of the life sciences communication department, offers a quiet and classic backdrop for students study in the Microbial Sciences Building. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison