Athletic director search begins next phase

Stakeholder listening sessions have concluded and applications will be accepted through June 10.

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Fans in the stadium stand and cheer as the Badgers announce lineups as the #10 Wisconsin Badgers play against #11 Purdue in the UW Field House at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Nov. 19, 2025. Wisconsin won 3-0. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

The search for a new University of Wisconsin–Madison athletic director has reached its next phase, with the conclusion of stakeholder listening sessions and the opening of the application period.

Full details about the position and background information about the role are posted on a new website. For assured consideration, applications should be submitted to CSA Search and Consulting by June 10.

The nine-member search committee has started meeting and the university expects the new director of athletics to begin this summer.

Since announcing the search on May 12, interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots, search committee chair Professor Lauren Bishop and the firm assisting the search, CSA Search and Consulting, have held listening sessions with student-athletes, staff, coaches, athletic board members, alumni, donors, and members of the W Club.

“Wisconsin Athletics has a long history of cultivating success in competition and in the classroom, and all the stakeholders we spoke to are looking forward to welcoming a visionary athletic director who will build on this tradition of excellence,” says Wilcots.

Online feedback from stakeholders can still be submitted via the search website. Feedback is due by June 10.

The athletic director reports directly to the chancellor, serving on their executive committee and providing oversight for all aspects of the university’s varsity athletic programs, with a strong emphasis on student-athlete health, wellbeing, academic success, finance and facilities, fundraising, and excellence in competition.

The role is also expected to work collaboratively with members of the Athletic Board, campus leadership and governance groups, and will develop and maintain robust communications with alumni, philanthropic supporters and community stakeholders.

Questions or nominations can be sent to CSA at badgers.ad@csasearch.consulting