UW-Madison launches search for next director of athletics The process is being initiated by incoming interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots

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The University of Wisconsin–Madison has formally launched a search for its next director of athletics.

The search process is being initiated by incoming interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots, who will ultimately make the appointment. Outgoing Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin asked Wilcots to take the lead, given that her time as chancellor concludes on May 16.

“Wisconsin Athletics plays a vital role in the life of our campus and our community; its success matters,” says Wilcots.

“The director of athletics will lead us into a new era of Wisconsin Athletics during a transformational time in college athletics,” he adds. “We will be thoughtful, deliberate, and open-minded as we embark on this search to identify an individual who shares our values and vision and who will move our athletics program forward.”

Wilcots will be advised by a nine-member search committee, chaired by Lauren Bishop, an associate professor in the Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work at UW–Madison, who serves as one of the university’s faculty athletics representatives to the Big Ten Conference and NCAA.

A collegiate rower at Duke University, Bishop leads a nationally recognized, National Institutes of Health-funded research program focused on aging, health and disparities among autistic adults and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I’m grateful and humbled to be a part of such an important search at the university, one that will shape the future of Wisconsin Athletics,” says Bishop. “It is vitally important we hear from a variety of voices on the qualities we should be seeking in a new director. To achieve that goal, the committee will spend the next several weeks seeking feedback from student-athletes, athletic department coaches and staff, alumni and other stakeholders.”

In addition to Bishop, other search committee members include:

Chris Ballard, general manager, Indianapolis Colts and 1993 UW–Madison alumnus and former UW student-athlete in football

Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration and 1992 UW–Madison alumnus

Meghan Duggan, director of player development, New Jersey Devils, UW–Madison 2011 alumna and former UW student-athlete in women’s hockey

Michael Finley, Dallas Mavericks organization, 2014 UW–Madison alumnus and former UW student-athlete in men’s basketball

Elzie Higginbottom, president, East Lake Management & Development Corp., UW–Madison 1965 alumnus and former UW student-athlete in men’s track and field, member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board

Marija Pientka, senior associate athletic director for sports administration, Wisconsin Athletics, UW–Madison 1995 alumna and former UW student-athlete in women’s tennis

Michael Shannon, co-founder and former chairman/CEO, KSL Capital Partners and 1980 UW–Madison alumnus, member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board

William Smith, current UW Men’s Soccer student-athlete, president/chair, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

The director of athletics will report directly to Wilcots, serving on his executive committee and providing oversight for all aspects of the university’s varsity athletic programs, with a strong emphasis on student-athlete health, wellbeing, academic success, finance and facilities, fundraising and excellence in competition.

The role is also expected to work collaboratively with members of the Athletic Board, campus leadership and governance groups, and will develop and maintain robust communications with alumni, philanthropic supporters and community stakeholders.

The university expects a new director of athletics to begin this summer.

The search is being assisted by CSA Search and Consulting. Questions or nominations can be sent to CSA at badgers.ad@csasearch.consulting