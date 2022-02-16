As cases drop, campus masking order to end March 12

Read this message in:

Update on campus masking order

Dear students, faculty and staff,

On Feb. 14, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) announced that Dane County’s indoor masking requirement will not be extended after its March 1 expiration. Thanks to the continued decline in COVID-19 cases on and off campus, UW–Madison will also phase out its campus indoor masking requirement.

The current campus order will be extended from March 1 through March 11 to provide consistency through the end of the midterm exam period. Effective March 12, the start of Spring Recess, masks will no longer be required in indoor settings.

Masks will continue to be required for Madison Metro bus riders, by federal order. Clinical and health care, child care and food preparation settings may continue to require masks.

A growing number of communities and academic institutions are lifting masking requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline and as vaccinations and booster doses continue to guard against serious illness. While this does not mean the pandemic is over, it is a sign that we can have confidence in the protection we receive from COVID-19 vaccination.

The research strongly suggests that individuals who are vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a high-quality mask have a high degree of protection, regardless of what other individuals around them may choose. That means we’re at a point where responsible behavior is up to the individual to decide.

We recognize that individuals will have different reactions to mask requirements ending and that for some it may feel stressful. We encourage those who want to continue to wear masks to do so and we will continue to make high-quality masks available to our campus community free of charge. Please respect everyone’s individual choices about masking.

University Health Services will host two online discussions about these changes and how we are moving into the next phase of the pandemic. The sessions will stream on YouTube in late February and early March. More information on dates and times will be shared in future updates.

It remains important to monitor yourself daily for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested. At-home antigen tests remain available for pickup at no cost on campus and PCR tests are available by appointment in MyUHS.

