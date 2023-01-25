 Skip to main content
Photo gallery And they’re off! Spring semester is sprung

January 25, 2023

The first day of spring semester on Tuesday started with a cold winter wind and overcast skies, but the sun peeked through, providing a note of optimism for the semester. With winter break over, students returned to class, reunited with friends, picked up bus passes and prepared for another semester of learning.

A look at a crowded pedestrian walkway, with snow on the lawns on either side.

It's called spring semester, but winter will hang on for a while yet. Pedestrians and students stroll along a walkway on snow-covered Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people talk amid a crowd of students in a hallway.

MBA graduate students David Leemon (right of center) and Eliott Nardi (far right) catch up as they head to class in Grainger Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A classroom is seen through a window.

Seen through a partially frosted glass window, Ishita Chakraborty, assistant professor of marketing in the Wisconsin School of Business, teaches a class in Grainger Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person sits in a red chair, with a coffee on the table in front of them, and looks at a laptop.

Refueling with food, coffee and a laptop charger, Sylvia Neddermeyer (they/them), a junior majoring in biological systems engineering and a UW Marching Band member, takes a break in the lobby of the Chemistry Building addition. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people shown in silhouette elbow bumping.

The first day of the semester is a great time to reunite with friends. Two people elbow bump in the main atrium of the Engineering Centers Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

At lunchtime, the Sun Garden in Union South filled with students studying and eating.

At lunchtime, the Sun Garden in Union South filled with students studying and eating. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person stands in line in front of a white board reading

Students pick up Madison Metro bus passes at Union South during the first day of the spring semester. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People walk down a hallway, others sit in a nearby classroom.

It's always good to get back in a classroom and start learning again. These students are in a Van Vleck Hall classroom. Photo by: Jeff Miller

