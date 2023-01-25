The first day of spring semester on Tuesday started with a cold winter wind and overcast skies, but the sun peeked through, providing a note of optimism for the semester. With winter break over, students returned to class, reunited with friends, picked up bus passes and prepared for another semester of learning.



1 It's called spring semester, but winter will hang on for a while yet. Pedestrians and students stroll along a walkway on snow-covered Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 MBA graduate students David Leemon (right of center) and Eliott Nardi (far right) catch up as they head to class in Grainger Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Seen through a partially frosted glass window, Ishita Chakraborty, assistant professor of marketing in the Wisconsin School of Business, teaches a class in Grainger Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Refueling with food, coffee and a laptop charger, Sylvia Neddermeyer (they/them), a junior majoring in biological systems engineering and a UW Marching Band member, takes a break in the lobby of the Chemistry Building addition. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 The first day of the semester is a great time to reunite with friends. Two people elbow bump in the main atrium of the Engineering Centers Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 At lunchtime, the Sun Garden in Union South filled with students studying and eating. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Students pick up Madison Metro bus passes at Union South during the first day of the spring semester. Photo by: Jeff Miller