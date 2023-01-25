Photo gallery And they’re off! Spring semester is sprung
The first day of spring semester on Tuesday started with a cold winter wind and overcast skies, but the sun peeked through, providing a note of optimism for the semester. With winter break over, students returned to class, reunited with friends, picked up bus passes and prepared for another semester of learning.
It's called spring semester, but winter will hang on for a while yet. Pedestrians and students stroll along a walkway on snow-covered Bascom Hill.
MBA graduate students David Leemon (right of center) and Eliott Nardi (far right) catch up as they head to class in Grainger Hall.
Seen through a partially frosted glass window, Ishita Chakraborty, assistant professor of marketing in the Wisconsin School of Business, teaches a class in Grainger Hall.
Refueling with food, coffee and a laptop charger, Sylvia Neddermeyer (they/them), a junior majoring in biological systems engineering and a UW Marching Band member, takes a break in the lobby of the Chemistry Building addition.
The first day of the semester is a great time to reunite with friends. Two people elbow bump in the main atrium of the Engineering Centers Building.
At lunchtime, the Sun Garden in Union South filled with students studying and eating.
Students pick up Madison Metro bus passes at Union South during the first day of the spring semester.
It's always good to get back in a classroom and start learning again. These students are in a Van Vleck Hall classroom.
