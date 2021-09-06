Photo gallery And they’re back! Students embrace campus life again
The welcome events held each year to help students explore campus and meet friends had extra meaning this year, after more than a year of remote education. As evidenced by the smiles and fist bumps, there is nothing quite like being back on campus. Take a look at some of the activities — painting, volleyball, ice cream socials. They were part of Wisconsin Welcome, for new students, and Wisconsin Welcome Back, for second-year students whose freshman year was largely remote.
Students Brandt Wall Conklen and Cameron Buzzell play a ring-toss game during a Labor Day Bash event held outside the Middleton Building.
First-year, transfer and international students play a trivia-quiz game during a Labor Day Bash event held outside the Middleton Building. The event was sponsored by the UW-Madison Transfer Engagement Center.
Students enjoy watercolor painting during The Terrace Paintacular, a part of the Labor Day Bash held at the Memorial Union.
Students craft their masterpieces while enjoying the sun. The painting event was sponsored by Wheelhouse Studios at Memorial Union.
Nothing like some volleyball to get the most out of the waning days of summer. This tournament was part of a Labor Day Bash.
Break on three! Students throw their hands in to prepare for a big sand volleyball game. The event was sponsored by RUF, a Christian student organization on the UW campus looking to build community for Christians, skeptics, and anyone in between.
From left to right, first-year students Hannah Kimmel, Kendyl Johnson and Nirhankar Shylakumar enjoy cups of Babcock ice cream during a New Student Ice Cream Welcome event held in Great Hall in the Memorial Union on Sept. 3.
First-year students select cups of Babcock ice cream during a New Student Ice Cream Welcome event on Sept. 3. The event, part of a weeks-long series of Wisconsin Welcome programming, was sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
Tags: recent sightings, student life