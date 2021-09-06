The welcome events held each year to help students explore campus and meet friends had extra meaning this year, after more than a year of remote education. As evidenced by the smiles and fist bumps, there is nothing quite like being back on campus. Take a look at some of the activities — painting, volleyball, ice cream socials. They were part of Wisconsin Welcome, for new students, and Wisconsin Welcome Back, for second-year students whose freshman year was largely remote.



1 Students Brandt Wall Conklen and Cameron Buzzell play a ring-toss game during a Labor Day Bash event held outside the Middleton Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 First-year, transfer and international students play a trivia-quiz game during a Labor Day Bash event held outside the Middleton Building. The event was sponsored by the UW-Madison Transfer Engagement Center. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Students enjoy watercolor painting during The Terrace Paintacular, a part of the Labor Day Bash held at the Memorial Union. Photo by Althea Dotzour



4 Students craft their masterpieces while enjoying the sun. The painting event was sponsored by Wheelhouse Studios at Memorial Union. Photo by Althea Dotzour



5 Nothing like some volleyball to get the most out of the waning days of summer. This tournament was part of a Labor Day Bash. Photo by Althea Dotzour



6 Break on three! Students throw their hands in to prepare for a big sand volleyball game. The event was sponsored by RUF, a Christian student organization on the UW campus looking to build community for Christians, skeptics, and anyone in between. Photo by Althea Dotzour



7 From left to right, first-year students Hannah Kimmel, Kendyl Johnson and Nirhankar Shylakumar enjoy cups of Babcock ice cream during a New Student Ice Cream Welcome event held in Great Hall in the Memorial Union on Sept. 3. Photo by: Jeff Miller