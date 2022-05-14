Photo gallery Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield meets with students
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, spoke with a select group of students from the political science and African studies programs, as well as the King-Morgridge Scholars. About 130 people attended the Commencement Luncheon hosted by Chancellor Rebecca Blank in Heritage Hall in Camp Randall Stadium. The King-Morgridge Scholars Program provides exceptional students from low-income countries around the world with a full scholarship to UW–Madison.
It's not every day you get to meet an ambassador! At left, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks with a recent UW graduate.
At left, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, shakes hands with Tashia Morgridge.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank speaks to graduate Ben Keeler and his sister.
Thomas-Greenfield speaks with Rangel Scholar Daniel Ledin.
Thomas-Greenfield speaks with (from left to right) Elzie Higginbottom, Deborah Higginbottom, and Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, poses for a photo with Ben Keeler at the Commencement Luncheon.
Recent graduate Angela Fraioli appears shocked at the size of the sandwich she is dishing up at the buffet while classmate Daniel Levy looks on.
Bucky poses with recent UW graduate Furaha Niyomurinzi at the Commencement Luncheon.
