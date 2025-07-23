Shakespeare and modern jazz have bloomed in the University of Wisconsin–Madison Allen Centennial Garden this summer along with the lilies, asters and hydrangea. During several Shakespeare in the Garden performances, UW students directed by Bex Schmitt acted out scenes from various Shakespeare plays at different venues in the garden. In addition, the Summer Concerts in the Garden series has featured a wide variety of musical groups.



1 Syd Curran (left) and Giovanna Iosso (right) act out a scene inspired by Shakespeare's “As You Like It.” "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Syd Curran, performing as Bel-imperia, acts out a scene from “The Spanish Tragedy” by Thomas Kyd. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Chloe Madison, acting as Puck, performs a scene from Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 The audience watches from the garden’s red bridge as Noah Lang performs a scene inspired by “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 The audience watches from the garden’s red bridge as Dylan Juni performs a scene inspired by “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 Visitors and campus community members listen to Dylan Juni (left) and Chloe Madison (right) as they act out a scene inspired by “The Comedy of Errors.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Chloe Madison (right) and Dylan Juni (left) act out a scene inspired by “The Spanish Tragedy.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 The audience listens as the Gerri DiMaggio Project performs during the Summer Concerts at Allen Centennial Garden series on July 20. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 Audience members wore their favorite summer hats to protect from the sun. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



10 Bob Pesselman from the Gerri DiMaggio Project plays guitar. DiMaggio combines Brazilian melodies and jazz standards, honoring the traditions of Jazz and Latin rhythms and telling stories with tones of sadness and bittersweet joy. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram