Photo gallery All the world’s a stage — including Allen Centennial Garden

July 23, 2025

Shakespeare and modern jazz have bloomed in the University of Wisconsin–Madison Allen Centennial Garden this summer along with the lilies, asters and hydrangea. During several Shakespeare in the Garden performances, UW students directed by Bex Schmitt acted out scenes from various Shakespeare plays at different venues in the garden. In addition, the Summer Concerts in the Garden series has featured a wide variety of musical groups.

Two people in white shirts act out a scene in a beautiful garden, with an audience watching.

Syd Curran (left) and Giovanna Iosso (right) act out a scene inspired by Shakespeare's “As You Like It.” "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman holds a red rose and wears a white shirt as she talks and gesticulates.

Syd Curran, performing as Bel-imperia, acts out a scene from “The Spanish Tragedy” by Thomas Kyd. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman gestures and walks in a garden.

Chloe Madison, acting as Puck, performs a scene from Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two people watch a performance from a ridge over a small pond.

The audience watches from the garden’s red bridge as Noah Lang performs a scene inspired by “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people watch a performance in a garden.

The audience watches from the garden’s red bridge as Dylan Juni performs a scene inspired by “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

An audience watches a play in a garden with a brick structure in the background.

Visitors and campus community members listen to Dylan Juni (left) and Chloe Madison (right) as they act out a scene inspired by “The Comedy of Errors.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two people stands close to each other during a performance.

Chloe Madison (right) and Dylan Juni (left) act out a scene inspired by “The Spanish Tragedy.” Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

An audience sitting on a lawn listens to a musical group in an outdoor garden setting.

The audience listens as the Gerri DiMaggio Project performs during the Summer Concerts at Allen Centennial Garden series on July 20. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people sit in chairs in the bright sunlight in a garden, listening to a concert.

Audience members wore their favorite summer hats to protect from the sun. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man strums on a guitar as flowers are visible in the background.f

Bob Pesselman from the Gerri DiMaggio Project plays guitar. DiMaggio combines Brazilian melodies and jazz standards, honoring the traditions of Jazz and Latin rhythms and telling stories with tones of sadness and bittersweet joy. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

An audience listens to a band playing in a garden.

Flowers bloom, oblivious to the music, as the Gerri DiMaggio Project performs. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

