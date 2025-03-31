All roads lead to tradition: MENA Heritage Month explores the community’s homelands and histories

Each March, the University of Wisconsin–Madison celebrates MENA Heritage Month—a time for the campus community to recognize the vibrant cultures of the Middle Eastern North African (MENA) region. This year, the MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective chose to explore the paths and traditions that have shaped the identities of the MENA region through the theme “Roots and Routes: Tracing Homelands and Histories.”

The many senses of MENA were on display at the first two events of the month. On Feb. 28, “Night on the Caravan Trail” explored various ancient cities of the MENA region. Attendees “traveled” to booths, each representing a different ancient city, where they enjoyed food and activities such as henna, button-making and jewelry-making. Then, on Mar. 10, “Scents of MENA: Sip and Smell” highlighted the flavors and fragrances of the MENA community. The immersive event featured the art of perfume-making and the craft of blending essential oils to create unique fragrances that captured the essence of these vibrant cultures.

At the community service event “Little Hands, Big Hearts,” held on Mar. 13, MENA Heritage Month continued its second year of partnership with Jewish Social Services of Madison (JSS) to help support the local refugee community. Attendees created care packages for refugee children and their families observing Ramadan. Participants gathered to assemble boxes of toys for Eid and write personal messages of support for more than 100 children. They also put together 42 food kits for their families. At the event, JSS representatives talked about their organization’s mission and services. After all 142 boxes were filled, JSS distributed them to refugee families in Dane County.

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Emil Wakim was this year’s MENA Heritage Month keynote speaker. On Mar. 18, he performed a 30-minute stand-up routine in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater. His entertaining set was followed by a moderated Q&A.

The final event of the month, “Qamaria: A Night of Timeless Traditions,” brought students together for a lively Family Feud-style competition. Attendees competed on teams to answer questions about culture, traditions and more. Afterward, students had a chance to connect over classic board games, Minute-to-Win-It, and other activities.

The collective, made up of UW–Madison students, planned and led the 2025 MENA Heritage Month programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center.