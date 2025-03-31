 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

All roads lead to tradition: MENA Heritage Month explores the community’s homelands and histories

March 31, 2025

Each March, the University of Wisconsin–Madison celebrates MENA Heritage Month—a time for the campus community to recognize the vibrant cultures of the Middle Eastern North African (MENA) region. This year, the MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective chose to explore the paths and traditions that have shaped the identities of the MENA region through the theme “Roots and Routes: Tracing Homelands and Histories.”

The many senses of MENA were on display at the first two events of the month. On Feb. 28, “Night on the Caravan Trail” explored various ancient cities of the MENA region. Attendees “traveled” to booths, each representing a different ancient city, where they enjoyed food and activities such as henna, button-making and jewelry-making. Then, on Mar. 10, “Scents of MENA: Sip and Smell” highlighted the flavors and fragrances of the MENA community. The immersive event featured the art of perfume-making and the craft of blending essential oils to create unique fragrances that captured the essence of these vibrant cultures.

Three men dressed in cultural attire from the Middle Eastern North African region stand behind a table. On the other side event attendees are shown talking to them as they wait for food samples and tea to be served.

“Night on the Caravan Trail” welcomed people of all ages as they explored different ancient cities' booths.

An overhead image shows the head of a young women looking through a paper booklet. One page of the booklet is covered in drawings or stamps.

A student looks through her "passport" after stopping at the different cities on display at the event.

A young woman wears a baseball cap and glasses. She smiles at the camera while another person, out of view, draws henna decorations on her hand.

Nabila Maow patiently sits as her hand is adorned with henna at the Babylon city booth.

A group of young women stand in a row, arms linked, in front of a backdrop depicting stars. The women are all wearing cultural attire from the Middle Eastern North African region.

Attendees were encouraged to wear the traditional attire of their culture, like these students posing for a photo.

A group of students stand or sit behind a table and pose for the camera.

Students take a pause from their coffee, served at the "Sip and Smell" event, to pose for a group photo.

A group of students stand behind a table that is filled with essential oils. Two of the students hold up vials to show off the essential oil blends they have created.

Students mixed Middle Eastern essential oils to create their own perfumes and colognes at “Scents of MENA: Sip and Smell." Here, students show off their unique blends.

At the community service event “Little Hands, Big Hearts,” held on Mar. 13, MENA Heritage Month continued its second year of partnership with Jewish Social Services of Madison (JSS) to help support the local refugee community. Attendees created care packages for refugee children and their families observing Ramadan. Participants gathered to assemble boxes of toys for Eid and write personal messages of support for more than 100 children. They also put together 42 food kits for their families. At the event, JSS representatives talked about their organization’s mission and services. After all 142 boxes were filled, JSS distributed them to refugee families in Dane County.

A young women holds a brown cardboard box, showing the camera the essential items that are packed inside.

MENAHM Planning Collective member Mariam Lubbad displays the toys boxed up in the kids' care packages that made their way to 100 children across the Madison area.

Three young men gather around a table and wrap carboard boxes in bright green paper.

Participants show off their wrapping abilities after the Eid gifts and care packages were boxed up.

A young woman stands in front of several rows of boxes stacked nearly to the height of her head.

MENAHM Planning Collective member Rhita Rich ensures the care packages are securely sealed before being handed off to participants for wrapping and decorating. Behind her, stacks of already decorated boxes are ready to be distributed.

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Emil Wakim was this year’s MENA Heritage Month keynote speaker. On Mar. 18, he performed a 30-minute stand-up routine in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater. His entertaining set was followed by a moderated Q&A.

Wakim stands in front of a poster board. The board shows a photo of his face, his bio and a description of the event he is keynote for. He leans into the poster with the marker and signs it with his signature.

Emil Wakim, a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live, took a moment to sign the event poster featuring his face and bio. He joined the comedy show during its milestone 50th season as the first Lebanese-American cast member.

Wakim stands on the stage, in front of a light blue back drop and two unoccupied chairs. He holds a microphone in one hand as he gives a comedy routine.

Wakim is in his element as he delivers an entertaining comedy set to the audience.

Raouf and Wakim sit is two leather chairs positioned on the middle of a stage. Raouf covers her mouth as she laughs at a comment Wakim makes during a Q and A.

MENHM Chair Lina Raouf interviews Wakim during the moderated Q&A.

Three students stand in front of Wakim, who gestures animatedly as he talks to them.

Wakim takes a few moments after his comedy set and the moderated Q&A to talk with students who attended the keynote event.

A group of students gather around Wakim. One students positions herself in the center and holds a phone above them as she takes a selfie of the group.

Wakim joins students for a selfie during the post-event meet and greet at Memorial Union.

The final event of the month, “Qamaria: A Night of Timeless Traditions,” brought students together for a lively Family Feud-style competition. Attendees competed on teams to answer questions about culture, traditions and more. Afterward, students had a chance to connect over classic board games, Minute-to-Win-It, and other activities.

A group of students are seated inside UW Madison's Red Gym. They are clustered in teams for a question and response game. A few students raise their hands and hold plastic buzzers they just pressed in hopes of answering a question.

Students buzzed to answer a question asked during a Family Feud-style game.

Altiti sits among her peers during the dame smiles and gestures at something out of frame.

MENAHM Planning Collective member Dannah Altiti engages with the MC's of the lively game.

The collective, made up of UW–Madison students, planned and led the 2025 MENA Heritage Month programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center.

The collective gathers for a large group photo. Half of the group sits on a platform and the other half stands behind them. Many are dressed in cultural attire from the Middle East and North African region.

The MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective takes a moment to gather for a group photo in recognition of their work over the month.

Tags: Multicultural Student Center, student life

You may also like…