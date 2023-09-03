On the evening of Sept. 1, hundreds of first-year University of Wisconsin–Madison students gathered at Camp Randall Stadium for the W Project, a crash course in the Badger spirit. Led by Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Bucky Badger, they formed a giant motion W on the field. Then, campus leaders and the beloved UW Marching Band led them in learning the time-honored Fifth Quarter songs and their associated movements and gestures.



1 First-year students, along with UW mascot Bucky Badger and Chancellor Mnookin, form the shape of an iconic Motion W as part of the W Project on Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Bucky Badger and Chancellor Mnookin led the way, or perhaps, led the W. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Members of the UW Spirit Squad rev up the crowd. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 First-year students cheer from the stands while learning game day traditions as part of the W Project. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin shows her Badger spirit. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Provost Charles Isbell, also new to campus, is introduced to first-year students during the W Project ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Athletic director Chris Mcintosh talks with first-year students. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin high fives first-year students. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Director of the UW Marching Band Cory Pompey explains game day traditions to first year students. Jump Around needs no explanation, however. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 First-year students listen and learn about campus traditions. Photo by MK Denton



11 Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin welcomes first-year students to campus. Photo by MK Denton



12 Bucky Badger dances with a student. Photo by MK Denton



13 W's were everywhere, big and little.



14 Students cheer on the W gathering. Photo by MK Denton