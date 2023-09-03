Photo gallery All about the W
On the evening of Sept. 1, hundreds of first-year University of Wisconsin–Madison students gathered at Camp Randall Stadium for the W Project, a crash course in the Badger spirit. Led by Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Bucky Badger, they formed a giant motion W on the field. Then, campus leaders and the beloved UW Marching Band led them in learning the time-honored Fifth Quarter songs and their associated movements and gestures.
First-year students, along with UW mascot Bucky Badger and Chancellor Mnookin, form the shape of an iconic Motion W as part of the W Project on Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium.
Bucky Badger and Chancellor Mnookin led the way, or perhaps, led the W.
Members of the UW Spirit Squad rev up the crowd.
First-year students cheer from the stands while learning game day traditions as part of the W Project.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin shows her Badger spirit.
Provost Charles Isbell, also new to campus, is introduced to first-year students during the W Project ceremony.
Athletic director Chris Mcintosh talks with first-year students.
UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin high fives first-year students.
Director of the UW Marching Band Cory Pompey explains game day traditions to first year students. Jump Around needs no explanation, however.
First-year students listen and learn about campus traditions.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin welcomes first-year students to campus.
Bucky Badger dances with a student.
W's were everywhere, big and little.
Students cheer on the W gathering.
A band member gets pumped up.
