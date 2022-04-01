Students and other members of the UW–Madison community held a vigil for peace in Ukraine on Library Mall on Thursday, March 31. Those who attended stood in solidarity with all affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The event was presented by the Associate Students of Madison and the Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia. ASM has passed a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, unanimously approving the resolution and calling for a “democratic, peaceful solution.”



1 Attendees had to brave the cold weather for the vigil. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Students and community members attend a vigil for peace in Ukraine on Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Reverend Selena Fox from the Circle Sanctuary near Barneveld, Wisconsin, addresses the vigil attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Vigil attendees stood in solidarity with those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 The vigil was presented by the Associate Students of Madison (ASM) and the Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) at UW–Madison. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 Rallies have been held across the country in support of peace in Ukraine. Photo by: Bryce Richter