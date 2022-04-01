 Skip to main content
Photo gallery A vigil for peace in Ukraine

April 1, 2022

Students and other members of the UW–Madison community held a vigil for peace in Ukraine on Library Mall on Thursday, March 31.  Those who attended stood in solidarity with all affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The event was presented by the Associate Students of Madison and the Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia. ASM has passed a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, unanimously approving the resolution and calling for a “democratic, peaceful solution.”

Attendees had to brave the cold weather for the vigil. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students and community members attend a vigil for peace in Ukraine on Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Reverend Selena Fox from the Circle Sanctuary near Barneveld, Wisconsin, addresses the vigil attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Vigil attendees stood in solidarity with those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The vigil was presented by the Associate Students of Madison (ASM) and the Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) at UW–Madison. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Rallies have been held across the country in support of peace in Ukraine. Photo by: Bryce Richter

