 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery A Night at the Bazaar

March 4, 2023

The Red Gym and Pyle Center were full of colorful clothing, lively dancing and tasty food as “A Night at the Bazaar” kicked off Middle Eastern and North African Heritage Month. The event featured a fashion show in which students wore the traditional garb of many cultures.

Students and others flocked to the Red Gym to attend the Night at the Bazaar.

Students and others flocked to the Red Gym to attend the Night at the Bazaar. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Dancers from Al Ghurba Dabke Group from Milwaukee perform a Arab/Palestinian Dabke dance.

Dancers from Al Ghurba Dabke Group from Milwaukee perform a Arab/Palestinian Dabke dance. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Members of the African Students Association perform a North African number.

Members of the African Students Association perform a North African number. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Members of Bellydancing UW perform.

Members of Bellydancing UW perform. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Attendees enjoyed plenty of traditional food from different north African cultures.

Attendees enjoyed plenty of traditional food from different north African cultures. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

In addition to enjoying food, dancing and a fashion show, attendees at the event relished the opportunity to get together and talk.

In addition to enjoying food, dancing and a fashion show, attendees at the event relished the opportunity to get together and talk. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Arabelle Liberacki received a henna decoration.

Arabelle Liberacki received a henna decoration. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Arabelle Liberacki received a henna decoration.

Arabelle Liberacki received a henna decoration. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Ghaida Edreis performs a spoken word piece titled

Ghaida Edreis performs a spoken word piece titled "Lemme tell you about my home." Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Students Ece Kilic (front), Melisa Erman (right), represented Turkey, and Story Wardak (left) represented Afghanistan in the fashion show.

Students Ece Kilic (front), Melisa Erman (right), represented Turkey, and Story Wardak (left) represented Afghanistan in the fashion show. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Student Sereen Alhabsi wore fashion from Oman.

Student Sereen Alhabsi wore fashion from Oman. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Student Rojaan Koupaei-Abyazani represented Iran in the fashion show.

Student Rojaan Koupaei-Abyazani represented Iran in the fashion show. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Student Ghaida Edreis, displayed fashion from Libya.

Student Ghaida Edreis, displayed fashion from Libya. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

The crowd was wowed by the fashion show, which featured traditional clothing from many cultures.

The crowd was wowed by the fashion show, which featured traditional clothing from many cultures. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Students Azza Bayoudh (left) and Cyrine Jdidi (right), both wore clothing from Tunisia.

Students Azza Bayoudh (left) and Cyrine Jdidi (right), both wore clothing from Tunisia. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Student Amena Elbatt represented Egypt in the fashion show.

Student Amena Elbatt represented Egypt in the fashion show. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings