Photo gallery A Night at the Bazaar
The Red Gym and Pyle Center were full of colorful clothing, lively dancing and tasty food as “A Night at the Bazaar” kicked off Middle Eastern and North African Heritage Month. The event featured a fashion show in which students wore the traditional garb of many cultures.
Students and others flocked to the Red Gym to attend the Night at the Bazaar.
Dancers from Al Ghurba Dabke Group from Milwaukee perform a Arab/Palestinian Dabke dance.
Members of the African Students Association perform a North African number.
Members of Bellydancing UW perform.
Attendees enjoyed plenty of traditional food from different north African cultures.
In addition to enjoying food, dancing and a fashion show, attendees at the event relished the opportunity to get together and talk.
Arabelle Liberacki received a henna decoration.
Ghaida Edreis performs a spoken word piece titled "Lemme tell you about my home."
Students Ece Kilic (front), Melisa Erman (right), represented Turkey, and Story Wardak (left) represented Afghanistan in the fashion show.
Student Sereen Alhabsi wore fashion from Oman.
Student Rojaan Koupaei-Abyazani represented Iran in the fashion show.
Student Ghaida Edreis, displayed fashion from Libya.
The crowd was wowed by the fashion show, which featured traditional clothing from many cultures.
Students Azza Bayoudh (left) and Cyrine Jdidi (right), both wore clothing from Tunisia.
Student Amena Elbatt represented Egypt in the fashion show.
