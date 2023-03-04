The Red Gym and Pyle Center were full of colorful clothing, lively dancing and tasty food as “A Night at the Bazaar” kicked off Middle Eastern and North African Heritage Month. The event featured a fashion show in which students wore the traditional garb of many cultures.



1 Students and others flocked to the Red Gym to attend the Night at the Bazaar. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



2 Dancers from Al Ghurba Dabke Group from Milwaukee perform a Arab/Palestinian Dabke dance. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



3 Members of the African Students Association perform a North African number. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



4 Members of Bellydancing UW perform. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



5 Attendees enjoyed plenty of traditional food from different north African cultures. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



6 In addition to enjoying food, dancing and a fashion show, attendees at the event relished the opportunity to get together and talk. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



7 Arabelle Liberacki received a henna decoration. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



9 Ghaida Edreis performs a spoken word piece titled "Lemme tell you about my home." Photo by: Colton Mansavage



10 Students Ece Kilic (front), Melisa Erman (right), represented Turkey, and Story Wardak (left) represented Afghanistan in the fashion show. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



11 Student Sereen Alhabsi wore fashion from Oman. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



12 Student Rojaan Koupaei-Abyazani represented Iran in the fashion show. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



13 Student Ghaida Edreis, displayed fashion from Libya. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



14 The crowd was wowed by the fashion show, which featured traditional clothing from many cultures. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



15 Students Azza Bayoudh (left) and Cyrine Jdidi (right), both wore clothing from Tunisia. Photo by: Colton Mansavage