Photo gallery A deep dive into the life in our waters

June 23, 2025

Attendees learned all about the waters of Wisconsin and the world at the Limnology Open House at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Hasler Laboratory of Limnology on June 20. They met some of the plants and animals living in our lakes by looking under microscopes and in aquariums, and by taking a ride on a research boat.

A young boy puts his hand against some glass.

Arthur Neumann, the son of a UW alum, puts his hand against the glass when looking at a fish. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man talks to a boatful of people.

Adam Hinterthuer, outreach and communications manager, shows attendees a device to get a water sample from Lake Mendota on a boat tour on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two boys wearing life jackets and standing on a boat pull on a rope that descends into the lake.

Harris and Brandt Hinterthuer, visiting from Arkansas, reel a device down to get a water sample from Lake Mendota during a boat tour. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The face of a man with reflective sunglasses is seen; a lake scene is reflected in the sunglasses.

Boat tour attendees are reflected in Limnology research specialist Aaron Nolan’s sunglasses. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Adults and children gather around a table with fish tanks and paper fish cutouts on it.

Lucian Jensen (middle right) matches the fish in the tank with a cutout while visiting with his dad, professor Olaf Jensen. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man smiles as he steers a boat on a lake; a woman smiles in the background.

Aaron Nolan, limnology research specialist, smiles during a boat tour on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A young boy peers through a microscope and smiles and exclaims in delight.

Winston Neumann reacts in awe as he spots zebra mussels using a microscope. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two kids hold up paper masks they made.

Mack and Johnny Burmaster hold up fish puppets they made. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A hand carefully holds a crayfish.

A limnology employee holds up a Rusty Crayfish, an invasive species in Wisconsin, while talking with a family during the Limnology Open House. Rusty Crayfish displace native crayfish and reduce aquatic plant abundance and diversity in Wisconsin lakes. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A fish is seen swimming, a smaller one is at left.

A fish swims in an aquarium at the Hasler Lab. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Three young children peer into a tub full of lake water, and explore it with spoons.

From left to right, 20-month-old Prasanti Bahls, 7-year-old Sani Bahls and 4-year-old Rania Bahls look for aquatic bugs in a sample tub. The Bahls family has made attending the Limnology Open House an annual tradition. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

