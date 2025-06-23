Attendees learned all about the waters of Wisconsin and the world at the Limnology Open House at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Hasler Laboratory of Limnology on June 20. They met some of the plants and animals living in our lakes by looking under microscopes and in aquariums, and by taking a ride on a research boat.



1 Arthur Neumann, the son of a UW alum, puts his hand against the glass when looking at a fish. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Adam Hinterthuer, outreach and communications manager, shows attendees a device to get a water sample from Lake Mendota on a boat tour on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Harris and Brandt Hinterthuer, visiting from Arkansas, reel a device down to get a water sample from Lake Mendota during a boat tour. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 Boat tour attendees are reflected in Limnology research specialist Aaron Nolan’s sunglasses. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Lucian Jensen (middle right) matches the fish in the tank with a cutout while visiting with his dad, professor Olaf Jensen. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 Aaron Nolan, limnology research specialist, smiles during a boat tour on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Winston Neumann reacts in awe as he spots zebra mussels using a microscope. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 Mack and Johnny Burmaster hold up fish puppets they made. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 A limnology employee holds up a Rusty Crayfish, an invasive species in Wisconsin, while talking with a family during the Limnology Open House. Rusty Crayfish displace native crayfish and reduce aquatic plant abundance and diversity in Wisconsin lakes. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



10 A fish swims in an aquarium at the Hasler Lab. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram