Photo gallery A beauteous evening, calm and free

July 2, 2021

While parts of the country have been suffering through a heat wave, the weather on campus has been remarkably pleasant. At the end of a recent summer day, people gathered along the lake and on the Goodspeed Family Pier to enjoy the beauty of the sunset.

People are silhouetted by the setting sn as they sit along the lake.

The Goodspeed Family Pier opened in 2013 and has become a popular gathering place along Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People are silhouetted by the setting sun as they sit along the lake.

People relax on a pier and chat, enjoying the end of a summer day, as the sun sets over Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A Bucky Badger statue appears to stare out at the lake.

A Bucky Badger statue titled "Retro Bucky," by artist S.V. Medaris, looks out on Lake Mendota as the sun sets over the Goodspeed Family Pier. The statue is one of 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues from a 2018 public art project known as Bucky on Parade. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: recent sightings