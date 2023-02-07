5-year reviews underway for Engineering and Extension deans

Every five years, UW–Madison deans undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance. This year, reviews are underway for Karl Martin, dean of the Division of Extension, and Ian Robertson, dean of the College of Engineering.

Provost Scholz has appointed a committee for conduct each review. Committee members are listed below. There are two ways to provide feedback to the review committees: though an anonymous survey or through an interview with committee members.

Faculty and staff who work in the units under review, and some key stakeholders, received an invitation from the Survey Center on February 6. If you believe you should have received an invitation and did not, please check your spam folder. If you did not receive an email and would like to participate, please fill out this form by February 14, 2023.

If you have questions or need assistance, you may contact Kelly Conforti Rupp (Extension dean review) or Carole Kolb (Engineering dean review).

Review committee members for Karl Martin, dean of the Division of Extension:

Norman Drinkwater (chair) , Professor Emeritus, School of Medicine and Public Health

, Professor Emeritus, School of Medicine and Public Health Judith Bartfeld , Professor, School of Human Ecology

, Professor, School of Human Ecology Amber Canto , Health & Well-Being Institute Director, Division of Extension

, Health & Well-Being Institute Director, Division of Extension John Exo , Agriculture Water Quality Program Manager, Division of Extension

, Agriculture Water Quality Program Manager, Division of Extension Ken Genskow , Professor/Extension Specialist, College of Letters and Science

, Professor/Extension Specialist, College of Letters and Science James Hurley , Director, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education

, Director, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education Patrick Nehring , Community Development Educator/Professor, Division of Extension

, Community Development Educator/Professor, Division of Extension Doug Reinemann , Associate Dean for Extension and Outreach, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences

, Associate Dean for Extension and Outreach, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Kelly Conforti Rupp , Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty and Staff Affairs, Office of the Provost

, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty and Staff Affairs, Office of the Provost Ruth Schriefer , Human Development and Relationships Educator/Professor, Division of Extension

, Human Development and Relationships Educator/Professor, Division of Extension Kent Weigel, Professor and Chair, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences

Review committee members for Ian Robertson, dean of the College of Engineering: