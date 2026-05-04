48 faculty honored with Vilas professorships and awards

The awards recognize standout research, teaching and service.

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Extraordinary members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty have been honored during the last year with awards supported by the estate of professor, U.S. Senator and UW Regent William F. Vilas (1840-1908).

Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorship

William F. Vilas

Twelve professors were named to Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships, an award recognizing distinguished scholarship as well as standout efforts in teaching and service. The professorship provides five years of flexible funding — two-thirds of which is provided by the Office of the Provost through the generosity of the Vilas trustees and one-third provided by the school or college whose dean nominated the winner.

The recipients are:

Laura Albert, Industrial and Systems Engineering

Rozalyn Anderson, Medicine

Lesley Bartlett, Educational Policy Studies

Nader Behdad, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Joshua Coon, Biomolecular Chemistry

Brian Fox, Biochemistry

Judith Houck, Gender and Women’s Studies

Katie Hustad, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Young Mie Kim, Journalism and Mass Communication

Lynn Schnapp, Medicine

Jessica Weeks, Political Science

Lian Yu, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Vilas Early-Career Investigator Award

Eighteen professors received Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence in faculty who are relatively early in their careers. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are:

Joshua Braver, Law

Steven Hall, Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences

David Harris, Surgery

Andrew Hryckowian, Medical Microbiology and Immunology

Tsung-Wei Huang, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Shamya Karumbaiah, Educational Psychology

Junsu Kang, Cell and Regenerative Biology

Margaret Kerr, Human Development and Family Studies

Sharon Yixuan Li, Computer Sciences

Adeline Lo, Political Science

Whitney Loo, Chemical and Biological Engineering

Caroline Niziolek, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Christopher Saldaña, Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis

Aurora Santiago Ortiz, Gender and Women’s Studies

Daniel Shapiro, Urology

Jennifer Van Os, Animal and Dairy Sciences

Zachary Wickens, Chemistry

Colleen Witzenburg, Biomedical Engineering

Vilas Mid-Career Investigator Award

Eighteen professors received Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are: