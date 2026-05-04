48 faculty honored with Vilas professorships and awards
The awards recognize standout research, teaching and service.
Extraordinary members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty have been honored during the last year with awards supported by the estate of professor, U.S. Senator and UW Regent William F. Vilas (1840-1908).
Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorship
Twelve professors were named to Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships, an award recognizing distinguished scholarship as well as standout efforts in teaching and service. The professorship provides five years of flexible funding — two-thirds of which is provided by the Office of the Provost through the generosity of the Vilas trustees and one-third provided by the school or college whose dean nominated the winner.
The recipients are:
- Laura Albert, Industrial and Systems Engineering
- Rozalyn Anderson, Medicine
- Lesley Bartlett, Educational Policy Studies
- Nader Behdad, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Joshua Coon, Biomolecular Chemistry
- Brian Fox, Biochemistry
- Judith Houck, Gender and Women’s Studies
- Katie Hustad, Communication Sciences and Disorders
- Young Mie Kim, Journalism and Mass Communication
- Lynn Schnapp, Medicine
- Jessica Weeks, Political Science
- Lian Yu, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Vilas Early-Career Investigator Award
Eighteen professors received Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence in faculty who are relatively early in their careers. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.
The recipients are:
- Joshua Braver, Law
- Steven Hall, Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences
- David Harris, Surgery
- Andrew Hryckowian, Medical Microbiology and Immunology
- Tsung-Wei Huang, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Shamya Karumbaiah, Educational Psychology
- Junsu Kang, Cell and Regenerative Biology
- Margaret Kerr, Human Development and Family Studies
- Sharon Yixuan Li, Computer Sciences
- Adeline Lo, Political Science
- Whitney Loo, Chemical and Biological Engineering
- Caroline Niziolek, Communication Sciences and Disorders
- Christopher Saldaña, Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis
- Aurora Santiago Ortiz, Gender and Women’s Studies
- Daniel Shapiro, Urology
- Jennifer Van Os, Animal and Dairy Sciences
- Zachary Wickens, Chemistry
- Colleen Witzenburg, Biomedical Engineering
Vilas Mid-Career Investigator Award
Eighteen professors received Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.
The recipients are:
- Amaya Atucha, Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences
- Amy Bellmore, Educational Psychology
- Tim Bugni, Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Elena D’Onghia, Astronomy
- Diego Hernando, Radiology
- Chris Hittinger, Genetics
- Mikhail Kats, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Paul Koch, Plant Pathology
- Rebecca Larson, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies
- Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, History
- Nicole Nelson, Medical History and Bioethics
- Beth Nguyen, English
- Christopher Rycroft, Mathematics
- Miriam Seifter, Law
- Anne Marie Singh, Pediatrics
- Erica Turner, Educational Policy Studies
- Susanna Widicus Weaver, Chemistry and Astronomy
- Oliver Wieben, Medical Physics