2026 Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony recognizes 179 outstanding students

Provost John Zumbrunnen praised the winners for expanding what we know and understand about our world.

​ Share this article

The 2026 Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony on April 28 honored 179 students for their academic excellence, public service and undergraduate research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“From exploring the use of artificial intelligence to predict cancer risk, to investigating how children’s environment affects their language learning, to studying the interaction of invasive and native species in an ecosystem, these students — like students, faculty and staff all over our campus — are expanding the boundaries of what we know and understand about our world,” said Provost John Zumbrunnen, who co-hosted the ceremony with Janet Branchaw, vice provost for teaching and learning.

Zumbrunnen said the ceremony also was a reminder of the amazing things that can happen when talent and opportunity combine, acknowledging the invaluable support for student success across campus.

The ceremony was held in Varsity Hall at Union South. View a full list of this year’s award recipients.

A total of 102 students received Wisconsin Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowships, which support independent undergraduate research done in collaboration with a faculty or staff advisor. To help offset research costs, the student winners each receive $4,000, and their advisors receive $1,000.

Four students received Carleton and Mary Beth Holstrom Environmental Research Fellowships. Each student winner receives $4,000.

Fifty-nine students were awarded Sophomore Research Fellowships to work in collaboration with, or under the mentorship of, a faculty or staff advisor. Each student winner receives $3,000.

Two seniors, Evelyn Browning and Reem Itani, received Theodore Herfurth and Teddy Kubly Awards for Comprehensive Undergraduate Excellence. The award honors seniors who combine high academic achievement, leadership in extra-curricular activities, financial self-support and effective communication skills. Both student winners receive $4,000.

The ceremony also honored recipients of several previously announced national honors: