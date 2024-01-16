2024 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced

Thirteen faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators. A ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. April 16 in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union; a link to RSVP will be posted on the awards website in February. Watch for more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.

The recipients are:

Hannah Blum, assistant professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, College of Engineering, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award

Jerome Clark, professor, Division of Extension, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award

Sarah Clayton, professor, Department of Anthropology, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Hilary Dugan, associate professor, Department of Integrative Biology, College of Letters & Science, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award

Sarah Ensor, assistant professor, Department of English, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award

Katherine Jensen, assistant professor, Department of Sociology, College of Letters & Science, Emil H. Steiger Teaching Award

Derek Johnson, professor, Department of Communication Arts, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Neil Kodesh, professor, Department of History, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Emily Machado, assistant professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, School of Education, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award

Douglas McLeod, professor, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Annie Menzel, associate professor, Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, College of Letters & Science, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award

Aurelie Rakotondrafara, associate professor, Department of Plant Pathology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Travis Wright, associate professor, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education, faculty director of the Morgridge Center for Public Service, Excellence in Community-Based Learning Teaching Award