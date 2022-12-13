2022 UW–Madison winter commencement takes place on Sunday

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.

The university anticipates conferring degrees to 1,758 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s students. Of these students, 1,258 have indicated they plan to attend Sunday’s ceremony in person. The ceremony is expected to conclude around 12:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker Charlie Berens, a UW–Madison alum and creator of the popular “Manitowoc Minute” comedy videos, will deliver the charge to graduates. Student speaker Kirstan Gimse will share her remarkable journey from high school dropout to PhD. Other speakers include Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, who will be participating in her first UW–Madison commencement ceremony. Check out this roundup of some of the notable winter graduates.

There is no ticketing for attendance. Seating is general admission, first come, first served. Doors for the public open at 8 a.m.

Sunday’s ceremony will be held as scheduled regardless of weather. In the event of snow, the university will have extra crews clearing nearby sidewalks and parking lots.

Those planning to attend should review the Kohl Center’s carry-in policy and allow extra time for metal detector procedures. Many campus parking lots will be free both Saturday and Sunday, with additional lots free on Sunday. School bus shuttles running every 10 minutes will be available on Sunday, Dec. 18 along University Avenue and Dayton Street between cross streets Frances Street and Randall Avenue from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The shuttle will stop at blue metro bus stops and in front of the Kohl Center. View the parking and shuttle map for 2022 Winter Commencement.

Graduates, family and friends are encouraged to share their commencement experience through social media using the hashtag #UWGrad.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremonies will be streamed live at www.wisc.edu/commencement and on the UW–Madison Facebook page.