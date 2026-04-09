Zahner to continue as Nursing interim dean

Susan Zahner, who has served in the role of interim dean of the School of Nursing since the beginning of December, will continue in her role for the foreseeable future.

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Susan Zahner, who has served in the role of interim dean of the School of Nursing since the beginning of December, will continue in her role for the foreseeable future.

Zahner, former associate dean for faculty affairs and Vilas Distinguished Achievement professor, has served in the role since Nov. 30, 2025, upon the passing of Dean Emerit Linda Scott. Zahner brings 24 years of faculty and leadership experience to the role.

Following the visit of three dean finalists in March, the university has opted not to move ahead with a permanent dean hire in the short term, says Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Zumbrunnen.

“I’m thankful for Susan’s steady leadership and continued willingness to serve,” he says. “I’m also confident in both the school’s ability to move forward in the short term and our ability to recruit and hire a new dean for the future.”

Zumbrunnen will engage with faculty, staff and students to launch a new search after this academic year.

More information about how to become involved in the dean search process will be shared as it is available.