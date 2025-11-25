Zahner named interim School of Nursing dean

​ Share this article

An emeritus public health nurse, administrator and researcher has been selected to serve as interim dean at the School of Nursing.

Susan Zahner, DrPH, RN, FAAN, former associate dean for faculty affairs and Vilas Distinguished Achievement professor in the School of Nursing, will assume the role on Nov. 30. Her appointment follows the passing of Dean Emerit Linda Scott on Nov. 17.

Provost John Zumbrunnen announced the appointment following consultation with the School of Nursing leadership team.

Susan Zahner

“I am thankful for Susan’s willingness to serve and am confident that the School of Nursing will continue its forward momentum under her leadership,” says Interim Provost John Zumbrunnen. “We’re fortunate to have someone with her deep experience, skills and judgment to step in following the tragic loss of Dean Scott, and as we search for a new leader.”

“Dean Scott was a truly remarkable leader and mentor who will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” Zahner says. “I am honored to step in to continue her legacy in collaboration with the school’s associate deans, faculty, staff, students, community members and alumni during this transition period.”

Zahner has more than 40 years of professional experience in public health, nursing, and academic leadership. She conducted research on local public health system performance and on workforce education and practice, and she directed the Wisconsin Public Health Research Network.

She began at the School of Nursing in 2000 as an assistant professor and joined the administrative team in 2014, providing leadership and guidance across the school on programs and processes to support faculty in their academic roles as educators, researchers and translators. She retired in 2024.

Zahner has taught community health nursing and program planning, evaluation and quality improvement. She mentored PhD, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), and master’s degree students in nursing and public health programs. She is a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, a Distinguished Fellow in the National Academies of Practice (Nursing) and has received a number of awards, most recently the 2023 Carol Graham Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wisconsin Public Health Association.

A search for a permanent dean chaired by Associate Dean Linsey Steege has been charged and is in its early stages.