Photo gallery Year-end snowfall blankets campus
Bringing the curtain down on 2020, a classic Wisconsin snowfall the night of Dec. 29–30 dressed the UW–Madison campus in its winter best.
Snow fills in the letters of the Park Street pedestrian bridge.
Ducks get their footing on the fresh snow along the Lake Mendota shoreline.
Not too cold for a quick dip ...
... but definitely not sailing weather.
Open water remains, but these boats are in for the winter.
A seagull takes flight from a stored boat along the Memorial Union Terrace.
Ice begins to form along the shoreline off the Terrace.
We can take a hint.
Bike tires made for conditions like these come in handy on the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path.
Snow is the topic of the day at the Robert E. Gard Memorial Storyteller's Circle at Muir Woods.
A view from Observatory Hill shows we're still a ways from the lake freezing.
A plow clears snow from Henry Mall in front of Agricultural Hall.
The stately Carillon Tower wears its classic look well in all seasons.
