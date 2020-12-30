Bringing the curtain down on 2020, a classic Wisconsin snowfall the night of Dec. 29–30 dressed the UW–Madison campus in its winter best.



1 Snow fills in the letters of the Park Street pedestrian bridge. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Ducks get their footing on the fresh snow along the Lake Mendota shoreline. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Not too cold for a quick dip ... Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 ... but definitely not sailing weather. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Open water remains, but these boats are in for the winter. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 A seagull takes flight from a stored boat along the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Ice begins to form along the shoreline off the Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 We can take a hint. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Bike tires made for conditions like these come in handy on the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Snow is the topic of the day at the Robert E. Gard Memorial Storyteller's Circle at Muir Woods. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 A view from Observatory Hill shows we're still a ways from the lake freezing. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 A plow clears snow from Henry Mall in front of Agricultural Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter