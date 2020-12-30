 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Year-end snowfall blankets campus

December 30, 2020

Bringing the curtain down on 2020, a classic Wisconsin snowfall the night of Dec. 29–30 dressed the UW–Madison campus in its winter best.

Pedestrian overpass with

Snow fills in the letters of the Park Street pedestrian bridge. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A small flock of mallards standing on a snow-and-ice-covered patch of the lake

Ducks get their footing on the fresh snow along the Lake Mendota shoreline. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Several ducks dunking their heads in the water

Not too cold for a quick dip ... Photo by: Bryce Richter

Several white sailboats resting on a rack

... but definitely not sailing weather. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Person walking a dog past boats covered with snow

Open water remains, but these boats are in for the winter. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A seagull about to take off from a boat

A seagull takes flight from a stored boat along the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Ice forming along edge of lake

Ice begins to form along the shoreline off the Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Sign that says Pier Closed next to snow-covered pier

We can take a hint. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A bike with fat tires about to pass 2 pedestrians walking among bare trees on snow-covered trail

Bike tires made for conditions like these come in handy on the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Snow covered storyteller's circle

Snow is the topic of the day at the Robert E. Gard Memorial Storyteller's Circle at Muir Woods. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Snowy hill, bare tree, looking toward lake under cloudy sky

A view from Observatory Hill shows we're still a ways from the lake freezing. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A plow clears snow from Henry Mall in front of Agricultural Hall.

A plow clears snow from Henry Mall in front of Agricultural Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Closeup of door to Carillon tower

The stately Carillon Tower wears its classic look well in all seasons. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: recent sightings