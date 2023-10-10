Workday launch revised to July 2025

On Oct. 6, 2023, the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved a revised timeline for the implementation of Workday — the cloud-based system that will streamline and simplify administrative processes — as part of the Administrative Transformation Program (ATP). The Workday launch date, previously scheduled for July 2024, is now July 2025.

The revised timeline allows for thorough product and process testing; integration of ancillary systems (current systems, tools, or applications that will interact with Workday); and the effective adoption of business process changes.

The UW‒Madison Change Readiness Network and other key stakeholders across campus will continue to work on the transition to Workday with no interruption or pause. Most UW‒Madison employees will not need to take any action until March 2025, when their Workday training will begin. UW‒Madison leaders will share more details as they become available.

ATP is a UW System-wide initiative to standardize and simplify how finance, human resources and research administration tasks get done across all UW System institutions. As part of ATP, UW‒Madison is transitioning to Workday, a cloud-based software platform that brings together data about people, finances and operations. The anticipated benefits of Workday include a better user experience for faculty and staff; more trustworthy data for better decisions; reduced audit and information security risk; and the ability to refocus valuable staff time on UW’s mission of education, research and outreach.

To learn more about Workday, visit UW‒Madison’s hub for news and resources about the Administrative Transformation Program, including Workday, at workday.wisc.edu.