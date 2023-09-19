Wisconsin Idea Endowment awards granted

The Wisconsin Idea is expansive and inspires mutually beneficial collaborations that address diverse topics that range from collecting Ojibwe language stories in northern Wisconsin to evaluating safe drinking water in the La Crosse area. Seven projects and 10 seed grants from the Reilly-Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment show the range of how University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty, staff and students can collaborate with community members to co-create and share knowledge and solutions that will benefit and enrich the lives of the people of Wisconsin, the nation and the world.

The competitive grant program honors the legacy of Ineva Reilly Baldwin and Ira Baldwin. Ineva spent her professional career in university administration, holding a number of assistant and associate dean positions, championing student well-being, and raising the profile of the arts and humanities. She lived nearly a century, and in that time she left an enduring mark as a philanthropist and civic leader. Ira was a longtime UW teacher, researcher and administrator, and he served as dean of the Graduate School and the College of Agriculture and as vice president for academic affairs. The Reilly-Baldwin endowment, at the time it was gifted to the university, was one of the largest gifts ever received by UW–Madison.

Project grants

The seven projects receiving larger grants (up to $120,000) are:

Anishinaabe-Mishtadimoons Inawendiwin: restoring and awakening the cultural and ecological context

Jeneile Luebke, assistant professor, School of Nursing

Brian McInnes, associate professor, School of Human Ecology

Peer-led trauma therapy for re-entry

Mike Koenigs, professor, Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine and Public Health

Trans care: An online intervention to reduce symptoms of gender dysphoria

Louis Lindley, teaching assistant, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education

Stephanie Budge, associate professor, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education

Building capacity to improve surgery and anesthesia care in sub-Saharan Africa

Nabeel Zafar, surgical oncologist, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine and Public Health

Deborah Rusy, professor (CHS), Department of Anesthesiology, School of Medicine and Public Health

The Milwaukee Property Tax Appeals Project

Bernadette Atuahene, professor, James E. Jones Chair in Law, Law School

Mitch, clinical professor, Law School

MaSE: mutual learning for the defense and culturally acceptable use of Indigenous biodiversity

Claudia Calderón, teaching faculty II, Department of Horticulture, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Jean-Michel Ané, professor, Department of Bacteriology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Indigenous cultural capacity building: Wisconsin-Sámi collaborations

Thomas DuBois, professor, German, Nordic and Slavic+, College of Letters & Science

Marcus Cederstrom, teaching faculty III, German, Nordic and Slavic+, College of Letters & Science

Seed projects

The 10 projects receiving seen grants (up to $4,000) are:

Building better pathways for young moms to achieve educational goals

Nicholas Hillman, professor, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, School of Education

Kate Westaby, project assistant, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, School of Education

Cultivating Umoja through participatory action research refugees in Madison

Matthew Wolfgram, researcher II, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, School of Education

Evaluating potential safe drinking water sources for the Town of Campbell

Michael Cardiff, associate professor, Department of Geoscience, College of Letters & Science

Christopher Zahasky, assistant professor, Department of Geoscience, College of Letters & Science

Improv Community Academy: building civic health

Jessica Beckendorf, community development extension educator, Waupaca County, Division of Extension

Making the StrongPeople Strong Bodies FoodWIse curriculum culturally relevant for Hmong audiences

Beth Olson, associate professor, Nutritional Sciences, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Morgan Peaden, nutrition education program specialist, FoodWIse State Team, Division of Extension

Supporting the well-being and professional development of incarcerated peer specialists

Dan Grupe, associate scientist, Center For Healthy Minds, College of Letters & Science

Survey on cancer screening opportunities for incarcerated women

Grace Blitzer, radiation oncologist, Department of Human Oncology, School of Medicine and Public Health

The textile re-indigenization pilot: new models for community engaged scholarship

Sophie Pitman, Pleasant Rowland textile specialist and research director, Center for Design and Material Culture, School of Human Ecology

Carolyn Jenkinson, collections manager, Center for Integrative Design, School of Human Ecology

Transgender and nonbinary people’s experience of relational trauma with parental figures

Stephanie Budge, associate professor, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education

Joonwoo Lee, teaching assistant, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education

Weaving together our cultural knowledge: community convening

Sarah Carter, associate professor, School of Human Ecology

Kendra Greendeer, Phd candidate, Department of Art History, College of Letters & Science