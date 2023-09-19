Wisconsin Idea Endowment awards granted
The Wisconsin Idea is expansive and inspires mutually beneficial collaborations that address diverse topics that range from collecting Ojibwe language stories in northern Wisconsin to evaluating safe drinking water in the La Crosse area. Seven projects and 10 seed grants from the Reilly-Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment show the range of how University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty, staff and students can collaborate with community members to co-create and share knowledge and solutions that will benefit and enrich the lives of the people of Wisconsin, the nation and the world.
The competitive grant program honors the legacy of Ineva Reilly Baldwin and Ira Baldwin. Ineva spent her professional career in university administration, holding a number of assistant and associate dean positions, championing student well-being, and raising the profile of the arts and humanities. She lived nearly a century, and in that time she left an enduring mark as a philanthropist and civic leader. Ira was a longtime UW teacher, researcher and administrator, and he served as dean of the Graduate School and the College of Agriculture and as vice president for academic affairs. The Reilly-Baldwin endowment, at the time it was gifted to the university, was one of the largest gifts ever received by UW–Madison.
Find details and deadlines for the 2023-24 grant competition as well as more information about the Reilly-Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment.
Project grants
The seven projects receiving larger grants (up to $120,000) are:
Anishinaabe-Mishtadimoons Inawendiwin: restoring and awakening the cultural and ecological context
Jeneile Luebke, assistant professor, School of Nursing
Brian McInnes, associate professor, School of Human Ecology
Peer-led trauma therapy for re-entry
Mike Koenigs, professor, Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine and Public Health
Trans care: An online intervention to reduce symptoms of gender dysphoria
Louis Lindley, teaching assistant, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education
Stephanie Budge, associate professor, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education
Building capacity to improve surgery and anesthesia care in sub-Saharan Africa
Nabeel Zafar, surgical oncologist, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine and Public Health
Deborah Rusy, professor (CHS), Department of Anesthesiology, School of Medicine and Public Health
The Milwaukee Property Tax Appeals Project
Bernadette Atuahene, professor, James E. Jones Chair in Law, Law School
Mitch, clinical professor, Law School
MaSE: mutual learning for the defense and culturally acceptable use of Indigenous biodiversity
Claudia Calderón, teaching faculty II, Department of Horticulture, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences
Jean-Michel Ané, professor, Department of Bacteriology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences
Indigenous cultural capacity building: Wisconsin-Sámi collaborations
Thomas DuBois, professor, German, Nordic and Slavic+, College of Letters & Science
Marcus Cederstrom, teaching faculty III, German, Nordic and Slavic+, College of Letters & Science
Seed projects
The 10 projects receiving seen grants (up to $4,000) are:
Building better pathways for young moms to achieve educational goals
Nicholas Hillman, professor, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, School of Education
Kate Westaby, project assistant, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, School of Education
Cultivating Umoja through participatory action research refugees in Madison
Matthew Wolfgram, researcher II, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, School of Education
Evaluating potential safe drinking water sources for the Town of Campbell
Michael Cardiff, associate professor, Department of Geoscience, College of Letters & Science
Christopher Zahasky, assistant professor, Department of Geoscience, College of Letters & Science
Improv Community Academy: building civic health
Jessica Beckendorf, community development extension educator, Waupaca County, Division of Extension
Making the StrongPeople Strong Bodies FoodWIse curriculum culturally relevant for Hmong audiences
Beth Olson, associate professor, Nutritional Sciences, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences
Morgan Peaden, nutrition education program specialist, FoodWIse State Team, Division of Extension
Supporting the well-being and professional development of incarcerated peer specialists
Dan Grupe, associate scientist, Center For Healthy Minds, College of Letters & Science
Survey on cancer screening opportunities for incarcerated women
Grace Blitzer, radiation oncologist, Department of Human Oncology, School of Medicine and Public Health
The textile re-indigenization pilot: new models for community engaged scholarship
Sophie Pitman, Pleasant Rowland textile specialist and research director, Center for Design and Material Culture, School of Human Ecology
Carolyn Jenkinson, collections manager, Center for Integrative Design, School of Human Ecology
Transgender and nonbinary people’s experience of relational trauma with parental figures
Stephanie Budge, associate professor, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education
Joonwoo Lee, teaching assistant, Department of Counseling Psychology, School of Education
Weaving together our cultural knowledge: community convening
Sarah Carter, associate professor, School of Human Ecology
Kendra Greendeer, Phd candidate, Department of Art History, College of Letters & Science
Enjoy this story?Subscribe to the Wisconsin Idea newsletter
Tags: grants, The Wisconsin Idea