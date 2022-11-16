Photo gallery Winter already? Snow way!
The season’s first snowfall feathered onto campus starting on Tuesday, giving everything a pretty white frosting just in time for the holidays. There wasn’t much accumulation, but it was a taste of the winter to come. Bundle up and stay warm, everyone.
A pedestrian walks near a colorful fall tree during a snowfall near Ingraham Hall.
Someone left a sweet little snow person on the railing of Van Hise Hall.
Snow dusts the red bridge railing and the roof of the gazebo in the Pond Garden of Allen Centennial Gardens.
A student makes his way through the snowfall near the Carson Gulley Center on Nov. 16.
Henry Mall got a pretty frosting of snow.
Getting to class got a bit colder this week, as this student entering the Education Building learned.
A pedestrian walks down the stairs in front of Bascom Hall as the last leaves of fall still cling to snow-covered trees.