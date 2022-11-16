The season’s first snowfall feathered onto campus starting on Tuesday, giving everything a pretty white frosting just in time for the holidays. There wasn’t much accumulation, but it was a taste of the winter to come. Bundle up and stay warm, everyone.



1 A pedestrian walks near a colorful fall tree during a snowfall near Ingraham Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Someone left a sweet little snow person on the railing of Van Hise Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 Snow dusts the red bridge railing and the roof of the gazebo in the Pond Garden of Allen Centennial Gardens. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 A student makes his way through the snowfall near the Carson Gulley Center on Nov. 16. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Henry Mall got a pretty frosting of snow. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Getting to class got a bit colder this week, as this student entering the Education Building learned. Photo by: Bryce Richter