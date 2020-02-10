Plenty of people dashed out to skate, ski and play in the snow during the Wisconsin Union’s weeklong Winter Carnival, which wrapped up on Saturday, Feb. 8. The final day’s events included the 11th annual Rail Jam, hosted by the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club, at the Memorial Union Terrace, and the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Family Fun at Alumni Park and One Alumni Place. The outreach event included an outdoor dance party, winter-themed storytelling, crafts, winter carnival bingo, and a visit from Bucky Badger.



1 Even Badgers slip on the ice sometimes. Bucky struggles to get up from Lake Mendota's ice, to the amusement of onlookers. Photo by Brian Huynh



2 The Statue of Liberty replica on frozen Lake Mendota is a perennial favorite, especially for selfies. Photo by Brian Huynh



3 Do you know By the Light of the Moon? Bucky Badger leads children in singing and dancing. Photo by Brian Huynh



4 The Pinne family poses for a photo with the “Well Red” statue in Alumni Park on Saturday. Pictured from left to right are Chad and Alissa Pinne and their children Levi, Emerson and Annie. At top is Alissa’s sister Kelly Rehmer. Photo by Brian Huynh



5 Families stop inside to warm up with hot drinks and snacks while listening to winter-themed storytelling. Photo by Brian Huynh



6 Skiers and snowboarders compete during the 11th annual Rail Jam, hosted by the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club, at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by Brian Huynh



7 A snowboarder completes his trick on a rail. Photo by Brian Huynh



8 Bingo! The action was hot at the games during Winter Carnival. Photo by Brian Huynh



9 A skydiver is seen from the Memorial Union Terrace, descending past a rising full moon as the sun sets on the last day of the weeklong Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival. Photo by Brian Huynh