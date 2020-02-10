Photo gallery Winning at winter: Carnival time

February 10, 2020

Plenty of people dashed out to skate, ski and play in the snow during the Wisconsin Union’s weeklong Winter Carnival, which wrapped up on Saturday, Feb. 8. The final day’s events included the 11th annual Rail Jam, hosted by the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club, at the Memorial Union Terrace, and the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Family Fun at Alumni Park and One Alumni Place. The outreach event included an outdoor dance party, winter-themed storytelling, crafts, winter carnival bingo, and a visit from Bucky Badger.

Bucky Badger slips and slides on the ice.

Even Badgers slip on the ice sometimes. Bucky struggles to get up from Lake Mendota's ice, to the amusement of onlookers. Photo by Brian Huynh

People flock around an inflatable Statue of Liberty head on the ice and take photos.

The Statue of Liberty replica on frozen Lake Mendota is a perennial favorite, especially for selfies. Photo by Brian Huynh

Bucky Badger dances with a child, with a band in the background.

Do you know By the Light of the Moon? Bucky Badger leads children in singing and dancing. Photo by Brian Huynh

Photo: A family smiles and waves while perched on the Bucky Badger statue.

The Pinne family poses for a photo with the “Well Red” statue in Alumni Park on Saturday. Pictured from left to right are Chad and Alissa Pinne and their children Levi, Emerson and Annie. At top is Alissa’s sister Kelly Rehmer. Photo by Brian Huynh

A crowded room at the Alumni Center, with a TV on and many sipping hot chocolate.

Families stop inside to warm up with hot drinks and snacks while listening to winter-themed storytelling. Photo by Brian Huynh

A snowboarder trudges, pulling his board.

Skiers and snowboarders compete during the 11th annual Rail Jam, hosted by the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club, at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by Brian Huynh

A snowboarder, hands raised to balance himself, slides along a rail.

A snowboarder completes his trick on a rail. Photo by Brian Huynh

A group sits around a table with bingo cards.

Bingo! The action was hot at the games during Winter Carnival. Photo by Brian Huynh

A sky diver floats by the moon.

A skydiver is seen from the Memorial Union Terrace, descending past a rising full moon as the sun sets on the last day of the weeklong Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival. Photo by Brian Huynh

A snow-covered slope.

A slope complete with jumps was set up for skiers and snowboarders to perform tricks at the Winter Carnival. Photo by Brian Huynh

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email