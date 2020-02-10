Photo gallery Winning at winter: Carnival time
Plenty of people dashed out to skate, ski and play in the snow during the Wisconsin Union’s weeklong Winter Carnival, which wrapped up on Saturday, Feb. 8. The final day’s events included the 11th annual Rail Jam, hosted by the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club, at the Memorial Union Terrace, and the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Family Fun at Alumni Park and One Alumni Place. The outreach event included an outdoor dance party, winter-themed storytelling, crafts, winter carnival bingo, and a visit from Bucky Badger.
Even Badgers slip on the ice sometimes. Bucky struggles to get up from Lake Mendota's ice, to the amusement of onlookers.
The Statue of Liberty replica on frozen Lake Mendota is a perennial favorite, especially for selfies.
Do you know By the Light of the Moon? Bucky Badger leads children in singing and dancing.
The Pinne family poses for a photo with the “Well Red” statue in Alumni Park on Saturday. Pictured from left to right are Chad and Alissa Pinne and their children Levi, Emerson and Annie. At top is Alissa’s sister Kelly Rehmer.
Families stop inside to warm up with hot drinks and snacks while listening to winter-themed storytelling.
Skiers and snowboarders compete during the 11th annual Rail Jam, hosted by the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club, at the Memorial Union Terrace.
A snowboarder completes his trick on a rail.
Bingo! The action was hot at the games during Winter Carnival.
A skydiver is seen from the Memorial Union Terrace, descending past a rising full moon as the sun sets on the last day of the weeklong Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival.
A slope complete with jumps was set up for skiers and snowboarders to perform tricks at the Winter Carnival.