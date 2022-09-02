 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Whopping “W” Wakens Wisconsin Willpower

September 2, 2022

It was billed as “The W Project: Bucky’s 5th Quarter.” It became an introduction for thousands of first-year students to Wisconsin Badger game-time traditions such as “Jump Around,” under the enthusiastic guidance of the UW Marching Band, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and other campus leaders.

The event wrapped up with everyone forming a gigantic “W” on the field. Zoom in to find your friends or yourself on this high-resolution photo of the W.

First-year students sing, dance and cheer during the W Project event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The W project served as a lesson in the traditional 5th quarter festivities after football games. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students participate in a pass/run contest during the W Project. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin takes part in "Jump Around" dance along with first-year students. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin strikes a pose during the opening chords of "Jump Around." Photo by: Bryce Richter

Marching Band members lead the crowd in cheers. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A t-shirt cannon fires rolled-up shirts into the crowd. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, shows first-year students she can dance. Photo by: Bryce Richter

First-year students, along with UW mascot Bucky Badger and Chancellor Mnookin, form the shape of an iconic Motion W as part of the W Project on Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Bryce Richter

