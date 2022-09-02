It was billed as “The W Project: Bucky’s 5th Quarter.” It became an introduction for thousands of first-year students to Wisconsin Badger game-time traditions such as “Jump Around,” under the enthusiastic guidance of the UW Marching Band, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and other campus leaders.

The event wrapped up with everyone forming a gigantic “W” on the field. Zoom in to find your friends or yourself on this high-resolution photo of the W.