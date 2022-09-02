Photo gallery Whopping “W” Wakens Wisconsin Willpower
It was billed as “The W Project: Bucky’s 5th Quarter.” It became an introduction for thousands of first-year students to Wisconsin Badger game-time traditions such as “Jump Around,” under the enthusiastic guidance of the UW Marching Band, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and other campus leaders.
The event wrapped up with everyone forming a gigantic “W” on the field. Zoom in to find your friends or yourself on this high-resolution photo of the W.
First-year students sing, dance and cheer during the W Project event.
The W project served as a lesson in the traditional 5th quarter festivities after football games.
Students participate in a pass/run contest during the W Project.
Chancellor Mnookin takes part in "Jump Around" dance along with first-year students.
Chancellor Mnookin strikes a pose during the opening chords of "Jump Around."
Marching Band members lead the crowd in cheers.
A t-shirt cannon fires rolled-up shirts into the crowd.
Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, shows first-year students she can dance.
First-year students, along with UW mascot Bucky Badger and Chancellor Mnookin, form the shape of an iconic Motion W as part of the W Project on Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium.
