What’s changed on campus since you’ve been gone?

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, learning went remote and much of campus went quiet. Now, students are returning, campus is coming back to life, and the fall semester is beginning shortly. So what’s new on campus? What’s improved? What’s coming soon? Here’s what’s changed since you’ve been gone.

Nicholas Recreation center completed: The Nicholas Recreation Center, affectionately referred to as the Nick, was completed in September 2020. The three-level center caters to all fitness needs, complete with thousands of square feet of fitness space, 8 basketball courts, and a 50-meter pool. The Nick is the first completed project of the broader Master Plan, a large architectural project that’s renovating fitness facilities throughout campus.

Completed Meat Science Building: On November 6, 2020, the new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building (MSABD) officially opened. The new building has expanded to accommodate research and teaching needs and includes new office spaces and conference rooms. Bucky’s Varsity Meats, the campus meat shop, is also located inside the new building. You can buy your Bavarian Brats and Angus beef and lamb chops there.

Chemistry building renovations: The new Chemistry building has been underway since 2018, with the new tower completed late last year. The construction includes the addition of laboratory and office spaces and will provide additional study space for students. The renovation is expected to be complete in early 2022.

Goodbye (old) Natatorium: This past year, UW–Madison demolished the Natatorium, a site of various rec well activities and events for nearly 60 years. It’s not goodbye forever: construction has begun on the new Natatorium, which is expected to open in 2023. The new facility will include various wellbeing and mental health spaces, as well as a pool, an indoor running track, and fitness spaces.

Sellery Residence Hall renovations: One of the largest residence halls is currently undergoing major changes: In May 2020, renovations began on Sellery Residence Hall. Renovations include a connecting link between the two towers, new elevators, and floor lounges. A new resident floor will also be installed on the top of the building. Renovations are expected to be completed by 2023.

Babcock Hall renovations: Babcock Hall is also currently undergoing renovations. The building currently includes the Department of Food Science, the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant, the Babcock Hall Dairy Store, and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR). Construction includes the renovation of the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant, as well as the expansion of the CDR.