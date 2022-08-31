What’s changed on campus?

As the new school year approaches, much has changed on campus in the past year. Returning students will notice that renovations and new construction have given a new face to many parts of campus. Here are the details:

The School of Veterinary Medicine expands: On June 18, 2021, construction began to expand the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, as the growing school needed more space. The renovations will double the school’s small animal hospital, and expand the large animal hospital, as well. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

Kohl Center changes underway: Construction continues on the expansion of Kohl Center. Set to be completed in July 2023, the expansion will include renovations to the existing loading dock and include new sports facilities and academic spaces. The expansion will also include a student-athlete hub, as well as an administrative space.

Completed Camp Randall renovation: As football season approaches, Badger fans can look forward to a new and improved Camp Randall. Renovations to the South End Zone are complete, including new premium seating, dining options, and hospitality clubs. Get ready for a great season, Badgers!

New Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing center: After the demolition of the old Natatorium in 2020, construction is underway for the new center, the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center. The new space will include various fitness and wellness studios, as well as a pool and indoor track. The center is expected to open in 2023.

Sellery Residence Hall renovation: Construction on one of the largest residence halls continues. Renovations include a connecting link between the two towers, as well as new elevators and floor lounges. The new and improved Sellery is expected to be completed in 2023.

Babcock Hall addition: In Fall 2021, the new Center for Dairy Research was completed. The center is an extension of Babcock Hall and provides a three-story addition for dairy plant manufacturing and processing. The basement and the first and second floors of Babcock Hall were also renovated.