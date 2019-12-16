Website captures Rose Bowl experience beyond the game

If you want to be a Badger, just come along with us – at least virtually – to Pasadena. A new university website, rosebowl.wisc.edu, captures the pomp and circumstance of the 2020 Rose Bowl beyond the football field.

Wisconsin faithful have earned a reputation for traveling to the Rose Bowl in big numbers, transforming southern California into “Camp Randall West.” University Communications staff will be on the ground to cover the excitement. Photos and videos of the Rose Bowl Parade, pep rally at LA Live and other fan experiences will be posted to the website as the Badgers prepare to face the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1.

In the run up to the game, the site will refresh with a variety of stories — from unearthed Rose Bowl history, to the UW’s Hollywood connections, to student profiles and travel tales, to research collaborations between UW–Madison and the University of Oregon, to the game’s impact on student recruitment and the sales of licensed apparel and merchandise.

Anyone can get in on the action. Instagram posts that use the hashtag #OnWisconsin have a chance to appear on the site’s home page as part of a Badger pride photo collage.

The game will mark Wisconsin’s 10th appearance in the Rose Bowl — and the university’s sixth dedicated website. The Badgers’ last Rose Bowl victory came in 2000, exactly 20 years ago. You can visit the archived Rose Bowl website to relive the excitement from the millennium, then return to rosebowl.wisc.edu for memories anew.