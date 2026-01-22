Weather update: Friday classes canceled

In response to the extreme cold, UW–Madison is canceling classes on Friday, January 23.

​ Share this article

In response to the extreme cold, UW–Madison is canceling classes on Friday, January 23.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for Dane County from midnight to 1 p.m. Friday, with wind chills expected in the range of -30-40 F.

The cancelation applies to all class meetings, including lectures, labs and discussion sections. If you have questions, please contact your instructor.

Only classes are canceled. All other campus operations will continue as normal.

Employees are expected to report to work as scheduled. If an employee’s ability to report to work is impacted by the weather, employees should notify their supervisors and make alternative work arrangements or use leave time, depending on the situation.

Campus buildings will be open during regular hours and all campus services, including University Housing, the Wisconsin Union and food services will operate normally. All UW Athletics events are expected to be held as scheduled, including Men’s & Women’s Hockey.

Additional information for students

If you need to be outside, limit your exposure and be aware of frostbite risks.

Be sure to wear appropriate clothing. Wear layers of warm clothing, scarves, hats and gloves.

Utilize Madison Metro for transportation and keep up to date on schedules and delays.

Additional information for employees

For more information, please review the campus Inclement Weather Policies or contact your supervisor or HR rep.

To assist employees with transportation, parking permits will not be required Friday in campus lots 16, 26, 34, 45, 57, 59 and 60, or in off-campus lots 202, 204 and 206 which are serviced by shuttles. Refer to the campus parking map and lot addresses if needed. Please note that restricted areas are always enforced, such as signed reserved stalls, access aisles, and fire lanes.

Note, only the chancellor or an authorized designee has the authority to suspend additional services, or close campus buildings.

General resources

To stay informed about inclement weather information you can: