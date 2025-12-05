Reminder on UW–Madison policies regarding inclement weather

Winter has returned to Wisconsin. As we all deal with snow and cold, take a moment to re-familiarize yourself with UW–Madison’s policies on inclement weather and emergency conditions.

During winter weather, UW–Madison aims to operate as normally as possible. In most cases, classes will be held; offices and buildings will be open during regular hours; and campus services, including University Housing and food services, will continue as normal. Employees normally expected to report to work should do so, unless directed otherwise.

In response to a major storm or disruptive weather event, there are some key things to remember:

Traveling to campus: During inclement weather, employees are advised to use discretion and caution regarding their health and safety. Employees should notify their supervisor if they cannot report to work or will be late.

An employee who determines it is not safe to travel due to weather conditions will not be subject to discipline for being absent, but may be directed to work remotely, work a modified schedule or utilize leave.

Supervisors are expected to honor reasonable requests of employees to arrive late or to leave early because of inclement weather or emergency conditions.

Campus operations: As noted, UW–Madison strives to remain open and maintain instruction whenever possible. Many campus functions, like animal care, research or residence life, are essential and cannot be suspended.

Only the chancellor or an authorized designee has the authority to cancel classes, suspend services or close the campus or any campus building to the public, students and employees. Schools, colleges and divisions will not close without approval.

The chancellor, or designee, will determine the university functions that will continue operating to maintain infrastructure or provide core services, regardless of inclement weather or emergency conditions.

For locations outside the City of Madison, deans and directors must receive authorization from the Office of the Chancellor before directing employees not to report to work or sending employees home due to inclement weather or building closure.

Communicating about weather: In the event of any alteration to campus operations or weather closure, the Office of Strategic Communication will share information widely, including to campus and local news media.

Information will be posted on the UW-Madison homepage and on campus social media sites. In these cases, supervisors are advised to be in contact with employees with further guidance.

Employees can find additional weather or travel info from sources like the National Weather Service, commercial weather apps or sites like 511 Wisconsin.

If you have questions, review complete information about UW-Madison Inclement Weather or Emergency Condition policies, contact your supervisor or HR representative.