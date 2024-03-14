On March 12, Sharon Dunwoody Science Journalist in Residence Kallie Moore visited the University of Wisconsin Geology Museum, where she toured exhibits and got up close with the museum’s many rocks, minerals and fossils held in collections off display. The museum contains over 150,000 geological and paleontological specimens.

Moore is a professional paleontologist who manages the University of Montana’s fossil collection and co-hosts the PBS Digital Studios channel “Eons.” She’s on campus March 12-14 to visit classes in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, tour museums and labs and share her insights as a professional science communicator with students and others.

On March 13, Moore gave a public lecture at the UW Discovery Building where she provided a behind-the-scenes look at the production of “Eons” and described the channel’s successful approach to science communication. “Eons,” which has nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers and is gearing up for its seventh season, employs narrative storytelling techniques to share paleontological insights about the history and evolution of life on Earth.