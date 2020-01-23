Vice chancellor for research and graduate education finalists will give campus talks

The search for the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s chief research officer has reached the next stage.

The 15-member campus search committee, chaired by Bill Murphy, professor of biomedical engineering and orthopedics and rehabilitation, has selected four finalists for the role of vice chancellor for research and graduate education (VCRGE).

Each will give a public presentation on campus in February, take part in interviews, share their vision for UW–Madison’s research enterprise, and meet with faculty, staff and students.

The finalists will give their respective open forums on:

Tuesday, February 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 18 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, February 19 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Each talk will be held in the Discovery Building’s DeLuca Forum, at 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin, 53715. These will not be recorded.

A website dedicated to the VCRGE search will include information about each finalist beginning 48 hours prior to each of their presentations. Attendees will be encouraged to complete a survey following each talk to allow the search committee to consider feedback from the community. Chancellor Rebecca Blank will make the final decision on a new vice chancellor following finalist visits.

The search for UW–Madison’s next top research officer began following the retirement of Marsha Mailick in fall 2018 and the retirement of Interim VCRGE Norman Drinkwater in August 2019. Steve Ackerman, professor of atmospheric science and former associate vice chancellor for research in the physical sciences, has served as interim since that time.

“The committee has identified four extraordinarily accomplished candidates for this critical leadership position,” says Murphy, who is also chair of the Forward Bio Initiative. “We look forward to learning more about each candidate’s unique vision for the future of our research enterprise.”