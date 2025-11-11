 Skip to main content
Veterans Day: Honoring those who served

On Tuesday, the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Madison community came together to recognize those who have served our country. A special event hosted at the Memorial Union honored veterans and marked a significant milestone for the iconic building — the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking for Memorial Union, which was built as a memorial to service members.

A view of Bascom Hill covered with small American flags and Bascom Hall in the background.
American flags adorn Bascom Hill in commemoration of Veterans Day at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Nov. 11, 2025. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A woman wearing a U.S. Navy hat stands at attention with her hand in salut.
Anne Weiss, veteran of the U.S. Navy, salutes as the national anthem is played during a Veterans Day ceremony in the Memorial Union. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A man plays a bagpipe and walks up Langdon Street outside of Memorial Union.
Sean Dargan, whose father served in the U.S. military, leads attendees from the ceremony in Memorial Union to Bascom Hill. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A man places a flag in the ground on Bascom Hill.
Flags were placed on Bascom Hill by campus and Madison community members. Many of the flags are dedicated to a family member or friend who served. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A woman waits for a student to make a dog tag inside Memorial Union.
With the assistance of an employee in University Veteran Services, Wendy Benkert (right) makes a dog tag for her son and husband at the Memorial Union on Veterans Day. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A close up of a hand holding a metal dog tag.
Benkert shows off the finished dog tag honoring her husband, an Army veteran, and her son who is currently serving in the same branch. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
An exterior image of the UW Memorial Union lit up with red and blue lights.
Memorial Union shines in red, white and blue for Veterans Day. This year marks the the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking for Memorial Union, which was built as a memorial to service members.  Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

