Photo gallery
Veterans Day: Honoring those who served
On Tuesday, the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Madison community came together to recognize those who have served our country. A special event hosted at the Memorial Union honored veterans and marked a significant milestone for the iconic building — the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking for Memorial Union, which was built as a memorial to service members.
American flags adorn Bascom Hill in commemoration of Veterans Day at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Nov. 11, 2025. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Anne Weiss, veteran of the U.S. Navy, salutes as the national anthem is played during a Veterans Day ceremony in the Memorial Union. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Sean Dargan, whose father served in the U.S. military, leads attendees from the ceremony in Memorial Union to Bascom Hill. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Flags were placed on Bascom Hill by campus and Madison community members. Many of the flags are dedicated to a family member or friend who served. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
With the assistance of an employee in University Veteran Services, Wendy Benkert (right) makes a dog tag for her son and husband at the Memorial Union on Veterans Day. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Benkert shows off the finished dog tag honoring her husband, an Army veteran, and her son who is currently serving in the same branch. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Memorial Union shines in red, white and blue for Veterans Day. This year marks the the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking for Memorial Union, which was built as a memorial to service members. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison