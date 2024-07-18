VC for university relations candidates to visit campus

Four candidates for the vacant vice chancellor for university relations position at the University of Wisconsin–Madison will visit campus next week for public presentations.

The candidate visits will occur from Monday, July 22, through Thursday, July 25. Public presentations will be from 10:20 to 11:20 a.m. daily in the Industry Room at Union South. The candidates’ names and application materials will be available on the search website 48 hours prior to their visits. All materials will require a NetID login.

Charles Hoslet, who served as vice chancellor for university relations since 2016, retired from the position in May. The vice chancellor for university relations is responsible for leading university interactions with key stakeholders, including federal, state, local and tribal government leaders, community organizations, business and industry, and visitors to campus.

To provide feedback on candidates, an online form will be available until Saturday, July 27, at 5 p.m.