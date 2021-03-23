Photo gallery Enthusiasm on campus as more students, employees get vaccinated against COVID-19
On March 22, the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin grew. Adding to the groups already able to make vaccine appointments throughout the state are people with certain medical conditions that increase their risks of severe illness from COVID-19. For a full list, visit the UW–Madison COVID Response vaccine page.
Since the university began vaccinating people on Jan. 5, 2021, University Health Services has provided more than 10,300 doses. Nearly 10,000 students and employees have received at least one shot of either a two-dose or one-dose vaccine, both at UHS and reported off campus.
As the images below show, UHS is working quickly and eagerly to get as many employees and students vaccinated as possible once they become eligible. This week, UHS is also able to offer appointments, pending availability, to in-person student employees.
While COVID-19 vaccines are not required on campus, after a year of pandemic restrictions and losses, they provide the best reassurance for protecting yourself and people you love from severe illness. The buttons and stickers are a nice bonus.
University Health Service medical assistant Sapana Shrestha checks in Garima Singh, center, an employee at the Waisman Early Childhood Program, at the Nicholas Recreation Center. | In clinical trials, the three vaccines being used in the U.S. were highly effective against infection and highly safe. Each vaccine prevents severe illness and death from COVID-19.
UHS registered nurse Dan Hunter vaccinates Ricardo Portillo, a member of the custodial staff at Facilities Planning and Management. | More than 124 million vaccinations have been given in the U.S. and adverse effects, such as allergic reactions, are rare. Most people do have some soreness at the injection site, and some people develop short-lived side effects like headache and fatigue. Vaccines have supported other public health measures in contributing to a drop in hospitalization and death rates from COVID-19 since the start of the year.
UHS physician assistant Patrick Bohn prepares to vaccinate Garima Singh. | Many people report they are seeking COVID-19 vaccines so they can get together safely with vaccinated parents and other family members and friends. Many also want to help protect vulnerable people in the community. At UW–Madison, fully vaccinated employees and students with records on file at UHS are exempt from routine COVID-19 testing.
So far, UHS hasn’t been able to offer appointments to every eligible employee and student due to limited vaccine supplies. This week, for example, though many more members of the campus community became eligible based on the state’s criteria, UHS received just 600 first doses of vaccine. Vaccine supplies are expected to increase in the next several weeks. | A stack of medical consent forms is pictured as University Health Service nurse practitioner Linda Johnson vaccinates Akihiro Ikeda, a genetics professor.
Around May 1, there should be enough vaccine supply to begin to offer appointments to anyone 16 and older. UHS will continue providing vaccines to those who want them. | Amber Brunes, who works with people with disabilities at a Madison-area independent living center, listens to follow up instructions after being vaccinated.
Thatcher Root, professor of chemical and biological engineering, waits with others for a precautionary period of 15 minutes following vaccination to monitor for potential allergic reactions. | UHS updates appointment availability weekly. Visit go.wisc.edu/myuhscovidvax to check your eligibility and look for appointments. UW–Madison encourages all eligible employees and students interested in vaccination to seek appointments, whether on campus or in the community.