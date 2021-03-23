On March 22, the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin grew. Adding to the groups already able to make vaccine appointments throughout the state are people with certain medical conditions that increase their risks of severe illness from COVID-19. For a full list, visit the UW–Madison COVID Response vaccine page.



Since the university began vaccinating people on Jan. 5, 2021, University Health Services has provided more than 10,300 doses. Nearly 10,000 students and employees have received at least one shot of either a two-dose or one-dose vaccine, both at UHS and reported off campus.

As the images below show, UHS is working quickly and eagerly to get as many employees and students vaccinated as possible once they become eligible. This week, UHS is also able to offer appointments, pending availability, to in-person student employees.