UW’s 5 hottest certificates: Students seek skills with real-world value 

University of Wisconsin–Madison students are increasingly enrolling in certificate programs that can give their future careers a boost.

The five fastest-growing certificates at UW are in a variety of sought-after fields, from data science to sports communication.

“Advisers encourage students to get the most of their UW–Madison experience, and completing a certificate program is one way to do so,” says Kelley Harris, director of Cross-College Advising Service. “Certificates provide students the opportunity to develop additional expertise in an area of study outside of a major, which could aid their potential on the job market. UW–Madison faculty and staff have excelled at highlighting the breadth and depth of expertise we have on campus by developing over 100 certificate programs.”

Overall, more students are getting certificates, with 4,210 undergraduate certificates awarded in 2022-23, compared with 1,544 a decade earlier.

A certificate, like a minor at other universities, supplements a major and focuses on a specific subject area, or can integrate multiple subject areas. Certificate programs typically span 15-24 credits but are not required to graduate.

The undergraduate certificates adding the most students from fall 2019 to fall 2023:

“The data science certificate provides students with knowledge and skills in computer programming and data analysis, which supplement learning in a wide variety of subject areas across all of campus,” says Bret Larget, chair of the Department of Statistics and director of the Data Science Program. “Students report these skills have proved to be useful in other courses, in obtaining internships, and in finding jobs after graduation.”

No. 2: Certificate in Disability Rights and Services (+334, established in 2019)

“The certificate is designed to provide students across campus with the knowledge and skills to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities, which is the primary mission of our department,” says Rebecca Bradbury, undergraduate program manager in rehabilitation psychology and special education. “We recently surveyed our certificate students and found that students were interested in pursuing a variety of health and helping careers: speech language pathology, occupational therapy, counseling, social work, and medicine.”

The culture of sports is strong at UW, with many students eager to be part of the field because they understand the key role sports content plays in the future of media, says Matt Hermann, adviser for the Certificate in Sports Communication.

“Young adults are power users of social media and streaming, two areas where sports are massive drivers of attention and innovation,” Hermann says. “The Certificate in Sports Communication program prepares them to enter the industry by providing them basic skills in shaping sports narratives, marketing sports brands, and understanding the influential role sports plays in society.”

“We have put together an excellent career services team and a deep curriculum to support this. We emphasize and bring a ‘real-world’ perspective to this certificate,” says Tom Burkard, a former industry executive and management consultant who is the career pathway director of consulting at the Wisconsin School of Business, noting that the certificate opened for enrollment in 2022 and now has 319 students. “We provide a lot of support to help all UW students get into management or the tech consulting space, and this certificate provides them with a big advantage.”

“The Summer Certificate in Business Fundamentals provides students the opportunity to develop foundational business knowledge, while maintaining a level of flexibility that is desirable for the busy college student,” says Alexis Steinbach, assistant dean for undergraduate student affairs for the Wisconsin School of Business. “Students immerse themselves in invaluable concepts such as finance, accounting, marketing management, and other key subjects. This certificate allows students to make connections between the world of business and their specific fields of interests — gaining traction with various majors across campus.”