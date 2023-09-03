UWPD, Dean of Students share safety information following downtown attack

The following message was sent to all students, faculty and staff on Sept. 3.

To the UW–Madison Community

We’re reaching out this weekend to share information about a violent and severe attack that occurred off-campus early Sunday morning in downtown Madison around the area of West Wilson and Bedford Street. The victim is a UW–Madison student.

We are deeply concerned for this individual, keeping them and their family in our thoughts and providing all possible support.

The suspect or suspects are still at large. As a result, police are increasing patrols and visibility as well as urging the community to remain vigilant and maintain awareness of their safety and surroundings.

Our partners at the City of Madison Police Department are conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation. University Police (UWPD) is assisting and offering resources. The Dean of Students Office and Mental Health Services is working to support our students.

If you have any information about this case, or video from a security system in that area between 2 a.m.-4 a.m., please contact the City of Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

Staying Safe

Being the target of a crime is never the fault of the victim, but there are things you can do to help protect yourself.

You can also download the new BadgerSAFE app. The app has safety resources and will provide both on and off-campus safety alerts within the immediate campus area. To download the app, search for “BadgerSAFE” in your phone’s app store.

After hours SAFEwalk is also available. Call or text (608) 262-5000.

Connect with Resources:

Support and community resources is available to students 24/7 by calling University Health Services’ crisis line at 608-265-5600 (option 9)

Employees can receive support through the Employee Assistance Office.

Make a Report:

To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677, or call 911 in an emergency. We and MPD will continue to provide information on the case as we are able.

Chief Kristen Roman

University of Wisconsin Police Department

Christina Olstad

Dean of Students