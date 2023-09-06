UWPD Chief Kristen Roman and Dean of Students Christina Olstad: Update on downtown attack

The following message was shared by UWPD Chief Roman and Dean of Students Christina Olstad on Sept. 6 following the arrest in connection with an attack on a UW student. Read more from MPD.

We are grateful to learn of the arrest in the case involving an attack on a UW–Madison student over the weekend. We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Madison Police Department and the support of the community.

Our focus remains on our student and the healing process still ahead of her, and with her family and those close to her. The safety of our Badger community is our utmost concern.

Being the target of a crime is never the fault of the victim. If you have been impacted by a violent crime, or if learning about these events is distressing, know that you deserve support. Confidential resources are available through UHS Mental Health Services, including 24/7 crisis support.

Download the BadgerSAFE app for additional support services and campus safety information. Most importantly, we encourage you to look out for and take care of each other.