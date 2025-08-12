UW rated highly for career preparation of graduates

LinkedIn has rated the University of Wisconsin–Madison 50th in the nation — and 10th among publics — among colleges that were ranked as the best for setting up graduates for long-term career success.

The inaugural rankings are based on LinkedIn’s data on career outcomes, job placement rates and advancement of alumni, among other things. The popular social media platform focuses on professional networking and career development, connecting individuals with colleagues and employers.

“Graduates of top programs often land jobs sooner, build strong professional networks and advance into leadership faster,” LinkedIn says in a release.

UW was rated among the top five schools in the “knowledge breadth” category, reflecting the wide array of fields of study and skill-building opportunities. The leading industries for graduates were technology and internet, higher education and medical practices. Top locations for graduates were Madison and Chicago. Fifty schools were ranked in total.

“This ranking highlights how UW–Madison students are prepared for a complex and ever-changing workforce through the breadth of their educational pursuits on campus,” says Tara Milliken, director for Institutional Career Services Strategy in the Office of Academics and Career Success. ”We know that employers value the academic preparation our students receive in the classroom and the skills they build on campus and beyond that equip them to be successful in their careers.”

More on the report and UW’s career preparation efforts:

C areer services resources for UW students :

In addition to each school and college providing tailored career support and specific industry connections, UW students also have access to offices that support all students, such as the Center for Pre-Health Advising, Center for Pre-Law Advising, and the Career Exploration Center. From networking and job search support to interview preparation and graduate school guidance, career advisors assist students through each step of their career journey. Students can also utilize online tools, such as Handshake, which serves as a platform for UW students to learn about upcoming career events or opportunities to connect with employers, register for career and internship fairs, and find and apply for jobs and internships.

“From alumni and employer connection events, programming, classroom instruction, job and internship preparation and individual career coaching sessions, we help students explore their interests, develop skills and obtain the experiences they need, and learn to articulate their story and what makes them stand out, so they can pursue their next step confidently — whether that’s working in industry, attending graduate school, or pursuing service work,” says Michelle Jackson, director of the Career Exploration Center.

What’s different about this ranking?

This analysis represents the world seen through the lens of LinkedIn data, drawn from the anonymized and aggregated profile information of LinkedIn’s members around the world.

How were the top colleges chosen ?

The list looked at five pillars, each weighted equally: Job placement, meaning percentage of graduates who got a full-time position or graduate school program within a year of graduating; internships and recruiter demand, meaning percentage of alumni who completed an internship and labor market demand for recent graduates; career success based on percentage of alumni with post-graduate entrepreneurship or C-suite experience; alumni network strength based on how connected alumni are; and knowledge breadth, meaning unique fields of study and skills gained by recent graduates.

What colleges were eligible?

U.S.-based, regionally accredited four-year baccalaureate programs that are actively enrolling first-year students. Programs must have at least 2,000 total alumni, with at least 500 of them graduating within the recent cohort (2019-2024), based on LinkedIn data.