UW online master’s programs ranked highly

Two University of Wisconsin–Madison online master’s programs that help professionals advance their careers even as they continue working have been recognized as among the best in the country.

Last week U.S. News & World Report rated UW–Madison No. 3 in its Best Online Master’s in Education Programs and No. 17 in its Best Online Master’s in Engineering Programs rankings. The online master’s programs in the UW School of Education and College of Engineering also ranked highly for veterans — education was No. 1, and engineering No. 11.

“A top priority for us has been to make programs accessible to people who are busy with jobs or families,” says Jeffrey Russell, UW’s vice provost for lifelong learning. “We’ve expanded our menu of flexible degree programs that focus on building skills for those who hope to make progress in their jobs or prepare for new careers.”

Methodology for the U.S. News & World Report rankings in education and in engineering are slightly different but both look at five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.

Two specialty programs also performed well in the categories of Best Online Educational Administration Programs (which covers UW’s master’s in sports leadership and its Wisconsin Idea Principal Preparation Program) and Best Online Master’s in Civil Engineering Programs, ranking No. 2 and No. 5, respectively.

The School of Education has four online master’s programs, and together they had 89 graduates in in 2023-24.

“The School of Education is proud to support future and current Wisconsin educators as they launch their careers and deepen their professional skill sets,” says Marcelle Haddix, dean of the School of Education. “These rankings highlight the ways in which our school continues to be a national leader in education.”

Meanwhile, the UW College of Engineering’s online programs continue to attract students, many of them practicing engineers seeking to extend their professional path.

“An online master’s degree from a top engineering college is an excellent way for busy practicing engineers here in Wisconsin and across the globe to enhance their skills with relevant education and experiences that prepare them to advance their careers,” says Ian Robertson, Grainger Dean of the College of Engineering.

These online-only rankings are separate from U.S. News & World Report’s overall graduate program rankings.