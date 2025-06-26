UW named a ‘Best Value College’

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has been named by Princeton Review as one of 209 “Best Value Colleges” for 2025, a ranking that recognizes universities for their stellar academics, affordable cost and strong career prospects for graduates.

Princeton Review gave UW–Madison a “Return on Investment” rating of 91/99, based on alumni surveys covering starting and mid-career salaries and career social impact, as well as academic rating, financial aid rating and college costs.

Among public schools, UW was ranked No. 17 for best value, No. 7 for best financial aid, No. 16 for schools making an impact and No. 14 for best alumni networks.

“Accessibility and affordability are core to our mission at UW–Madison, and we have been able to advance those priorities through a wide variety of programs that provide financial assistance to Wisconsin residents and others who need it,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin says. “I’m pleased that this ranking demonstrates that a UW education lays the groundwork for our graduates to pursue and attain rewarding careers.”

In addition to offering traditional financial aid, UW–Madison has started programs such as Bucky’s Tuition Promise, which guarantees scholarships and grants to cover tuition and segregated fees for Wisconsin resident students in need; Bucky’s Pell Pathway, which provides full-need funding for Wisconsin resident students who qualify for Pell grants; the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise, which provides scholarships and grants to meet the full in-state cost of attendance for Wisconsin Native Nations students who are pursuing their first undergraduate degree; and the Badger Promise, which assists Wisconsin transfer students. All these programs help keep talented students in Wisconsin.

The financial aid ranking measures how much aid a school awards and how satisfied students are with the aid. The schools making an impact rating is based on student responses to questions about community service opportunities, student government, sustainability efforts and on-campus student engagement.

The Princeton Review chose its Best Value Colleges via data collected through its institutional and student surveys, and from Payscale.com data on alumni career and salary statistics. It weighed more than 40 data points covering academics, costs, financial aid, debt, grad rates, and career/salary data.