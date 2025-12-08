UW–Madison Winter 2025 Commencement details

The university anticipates conferring degrees to 2,151 students (1,604 bachelor’s degrees, 438 master’s degrees, and 109 doctoral degrees). Of these students, 1,428 have indicated they plan to attend Sunday’s ceremony.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold its Winter 2025 Commencement at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. The ceremony is expected to conclude around 12:30 p.m.

Not all students expected to earn a degree will attend the commencement ceremony. Additionally, some participants may have graduated in earlier terms or plan to graduate in future terms, but have elected to walk in the December 2025 ceremony.

Grace (Stanke) Vanderhei, nuclear fuels engineer, advocate for nuclear energy and medicine, Wausau native, and Miss America 2023, will deliver the keynote to graduates. Other speakers include Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and student speaker Jeeva Premkumar.

Additional ceremony details

There is no ticketing for attendance. Seating is general admission. Doors for the public open at 8 a.m.

Sunday’s ceremony will be held as scheduled regardless of weather. In the event of snow, the university will have extra crews clearing nearby sidewalks and parking lots.

Those planning to attend should review the commencement carry-in policy and allow extra time for metal detector procedures.

Social media

Graduates, family and friends are encouraged to share their commencement experience through social media using the hashtag #UWGrad.

Livestream

For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of the ceremony will be available on the UW commencement homepage.