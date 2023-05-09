UW–Madison to celebrate 2023 spring commencement this weekend

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold its 2023 spring

commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

In total, the university anticipates that 8,625 students will be earning degrees — 6,225 will receive bachelor’s degrees, 1,487 master’s degrees and 913 PhDs. More than 7,700 graduates have indicated they plan to participate in a commencement ceremony.

Details about the Friday ceremony

Degrees will be awarded to all doctoral, MFA and medical professional students Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.

The Kohl Center ceremony on Friday will include remarks from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, a representative of the UW System Board of Regents and honorary degree recipient Cecil Garvin.

The ceremony will last approximately two hours. Names of degree candidates will be read as they cross the stage and receive their diploma folders. There are no tickets required for attendees.

Details about the Saturday ceremony

Saturday at noon, degrees will be awarded to all undergraduate, law and master’s degree students at Camp Randall Stadium, 1440 Monroe St.

The Camp Randall Stadium ceremony on Saturday will feature former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. He was the third-longest serving attorney general in U.S. history and the first African American to hold that office. In 2020, his daughter Brooke earned a bachelor’s degree in history from UW.

The ceremony also will include remarks from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, a representative of the UW System Board of Regents and Liam McLean, president of the senior class.

The ceremony will last approximately 90 minutes. Degree candidates will be recognized en masse by each school and college. There are no tickets required for attendees.

The ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium will be held rain or shine. This means even heavy rain will not cause the ceremony to be cancelled. Only severe weather, such as lightning, would cause a delay or cancellation. A reminder that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium. Raincoats and ponchos are recommended.

Livestreaming and remote screenings

For the benefit of those unable to attend, both ceremonies will be streamed live on the UW–Madison website and on the UW–Madison Facebook page.

Family and friends of graduates can watch the livestream of Saturday’s Camp Randall ceremony from the comfort of both Union buildings on campus. Locations include the Sett at Union South and der Rathskeller at Memorial Union.

Share your 2023 commencement experience

Graduates, family members and friends are encouraged to share their commencement experience through social media using the hashtag #UWGrad.

For more information on commencement, please see wisc.edu/commencement.